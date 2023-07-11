AOA Selects Creason as New CEO

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA), the professional membership organization for the nation's more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students, is pleased to announce that after an extensive national search, its Board of Trustees has appointed Kathleen S. Creason, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer. Creason has served as the AOA's Interim CEO for the past six months and brings nearly two decades of leadership experience within the osteopathic profession to the role. Previously she served as Executive Director of the American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) and prior to that as Executive Director of the Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons of California.

As CEO, Creason will oversee strategic vision, operations, organizational growth and advocacy for the osteopathic profession.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have someone with Ms. Creason's extensive experience and expertise assume the CEO role," said AOA President Ernest R. Gelb, DO. "She possesses a deep knowledge of the osteopathic profession and a keen business acumen, both of which will enable her to make a significant impact as our profession continues to grow and evolve into the future." He added, "In addition to her proven experience, Ms. Creason did an outstanding job as Interim, stepping seamlessly into the leadership role earlier this year."

During her tenure in the osteopathic profession, Creason served as President of the Association of Osteopathic State Executive Directors (2009-2010) and was honored as the 2009 recipient of the Bob E. Jones National Osteopathic Executive Director Award. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from CSU Sacramento and a BA degree in Communication Studies and Public Relations from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

