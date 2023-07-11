Introducing Hotel Canandaigua: A Spectacular Lakefront Retreat in the Heart of the Finger Lakes Region

The Newly Opened Hotel Canandaigua, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Welcomes Guests to Enjoy Stunning Views and Unmatched Service

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated lakeside resort Hotel Canandaigua, a new-build Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is thrilled to announce its grand opening in New York's Finger Lakes region. Nestled on the northern shore of Canandaigua Lake, Hotel Canandaigua offers a perfect blend of serenity and exhilarating entertainment, all amidst breathtaking vistas. With 109 beautifully-appointed guest rooms and suites, along with 44 luxurious condos, this hotel promises a genuine lakeside resort experience throughout the year.

(PRNewswire)

"We are overjoyed to open the doors of Hotel Canandaigua and welcome guests to this exceptional lakeside retreat," said Gary Sims, CEO Hay Creek Hotels & Restaurants, which oversees the management of Hotel Canandaigua. "This property offers a haven of relaxation, and unforgettable experiences, ensuring an extraordinary stay for guests this summer and beyond. Additionally, with its ideal location, Hotel Canandaigua serves as the perfect basecamp to explore and discover all the natural beauty and attractions the region has to offer."

Hotel Canandaigua features Cove Restaurant & Bar, an eclectic American restaurant, and The Bird Cage, a seasonal outdoor bar, providing guests with exceptional culinary experiences on-site. Right outside the resort, guests have the opportunity to embark on a delightful lunch or dinner cruise aboard the Canandaigua Lady, a remarkable 19th Century replica of a double decker paddlewheel boat.

The hotel's expansive event facilities span over 14,000 square feet, including a stunning lakefront ballroom and a seasonal outdoor tent, providing an idyllic backdrop for weddings, corporate gatherings, and special occasions. Additionally, the property features a fully equipped fitness center, an outdoor pool, pet-friendly rooms, and exclusive benefits for Hilton Honors members.

Throughout the summer, the property will be hosting a Live Music Series, showcasing a variety of local and regional favorites. The exciting lineup of artists includes Amanda Ashley, Bellrock Duo, Chris Eves & The New Normal, Claudia Hoyser, Dave McGrath, Emily Rodriguez, Jimmy Jam Band, Junkyard Duo, Matthew Stephens, Nick Leduc, PUR!, Something Else, and Steve West Trio. All summer musical programming will be open to local residents and Hotel Canandaigua guests with no cover charge.

With a prime location, the hotel provides the perfect gateway to discover the region's acclaimed wineries and breweries. Outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the opportunities for hiking, fishing, boating, and skiing, while those with a penchant for arts, culture, and history will find themselves captivated by the local attractions.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact 1-800-Hiltons (1-800-445-8667) or visit the website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/rocusup-hotel-canandaigua/

About Hotel Canandaigua

Hotel Canandaigua is a premier lakeside resort located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, along the northern shore of Canandaigua Lake. With its awe-inspiring views, exceptional accommodations, contemporary American restaurant, and extensive event facilities, the hotel offers a perfect fusion of tranquility and pleasure. Whether for leisure or special occasions, Hotel Canandaigua is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences and exceptional service throughout the year.

Media Contact

FINN Partners: Canandaigua@finnpartners.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hotel Canandaigua