Investopedia Announces the 2023 INV100 Most Influential Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Investopedia announces the 2023 Investopedia 100 Most Influential Financial Advisors . The INV100 list honors independent U.S.-based financial advisors who have demonstrated a top-of-the-industry commitment to financial literacy and education by using their social and traditional media platforms to amplify their messages.

"The Investopedia 100 is our favorite celebration of the year because we get to honor financial advisors who believe in the power of financial literacy and education," said Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia. "These professionals are elevating their clients, colleagues, the financial planning industry and their communities, and it's our honor to recognize them."

To determine this year's honorees, Investopedia's data science and editorial teams measured each advisor's domain authority of their personal blog or website, followers across social media and podcasts, participation in workshops, programs, nonprofits or collaborations to spread financial education, and peer nominations by industry professionals outside of their own firms. To view the full methodology, click here .

The Top 10 2023 Investopedia 100 Most Influential Financial Advisors:

Michael Kitces , Head of Planning Strategy, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Marguerita Cheng , Founder & CEO, Blue Ocean Global Wealth

Rebecca Walser , Principal, Walser Wealth Management

Peter Lazaroff , Chief Investment Officer, Plancorp

Jamie Hopkins , Managing Partner, Wealth Solutions, Carson Group

Douglas Boneparth , President, Bone Fide Wealth, LLC

Preston Cherry , Founder & President, Concurrent Financial

Stephanie McCullough , Founder & Financial Planner, Sofia Financial

Mary Beth Storjohann , Co-CEO, Abacus Wealth Partners

Elaine King , Founder, Family and Money Matters Institute

View the complete list of 2023's 100 Most Influential Financial Advisors on Investopedia.

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps more than 13 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, June 2023) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.

