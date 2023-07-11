Spectra 1000 Redefines Infection Control: Groundbreaking Disinfection System Demonstrates >99.98% Effectiveness Against Candida auris

CHESTER, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presenting the Spectra 1000, a pioneering disinfection system that has demonstrated exceptional effectiveness against Candida auris, a yeast pathogen causing global concern in the healthcare community. Independent laboratory analysis indicates a >99.98% reduction of this yeast pathogen at a 5-foot range within a brief span of just 10 minutes and an astounding 99.898% reduction at a distance of 10 feet in a mere 15 minutes.

The Spectra 1000 isn't just a new product; it redefines the paradigm of infection control. Its exceptional blend of rapid room treatment times and unparalleled effectiveness is unrivaled in the industry. Yet, its innovation extends beyond surface disinfection. It delivers a holistic solution by concurrently treating both surfaces and air. Independent aerosol testing showed a >99.9999% reduction for MS2 Bacteriophage (surrogate SARS-CoV-2), >99.9994% for S. Aureus, >99.998% for E. Coli, and >99.998% for Cladosporium cladosporioides.

Integrated UVC Solutions LLC is partnered with Medline Industries, exclusively for all acute and post-acute care markets. This collaboration resonates with our shared commitment to augment patient safety, mitigate healthcare-associated infections, and help healthcare to run better.

Remarkably, the Spectra 1000 does not require a compromise between efficacy and economic viability. Available via a cost-effective purchase or a no upfront capital subscription option, healthcare facilities can deploy 4-8 times the number of devices relative to many competitors. This strategic advantage is crucial in a landscape where facilities face comprehensive evaluation on a facility-wide basis concerning infection-related penalties and fines.

In a world where infection control has become a top priority, the Spectra 1000 emerges as an exceptional solution for numerous facilities. It has an intuitive design, integrated quality control process, and advanced IoT reporting capabilities. By combining affordability with top-tier efficacy without compromise, it delivers immense value.

The healthcare community's responsibility is profound: creating the cleanest possible environments for the most vulnerable among us – the immunocompromised patients – and the dedicated staff attending to their needs. With the Spectra 1000, you can simultaneously reduce both surface and airborne pathogens in a time frame conducive to room turnover at a price point that allows affordable and adequate deployment.

Integrated UVC Solutions LLC is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare disinfection systems, delivering unmatched speed and efficacy against diverse pathogens. We remain steadfast in our dedication to providing technologically advanced, financially accessible solutions to healthcare facilities, to improve the environment of care for immunocompromised patients and staff.

