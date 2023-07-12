Guardian Recognized as Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) achieved a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index for 2023 and was recognized as a Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

Guardian achieved top score on Disability Equality Index and recognized Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." The 2023 index measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention & advancement, accommodations); community engagement; and supplier diversity.

"We are incredibly proud of Guardian achieving a top score for the first time on the Disability Equality Index. Participation in the DEI is a critical component of validating where we are doing well as an organization, while highlighting additional opportunities to practice inclusion." according to Olga Burke co-leader of Guardian's Equally Enabled employee resource group (ERG).

The "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" recognition is the fruit of Guardian's approach to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (J.E.D.I.). Through education, inspiration, and informed action, Guardian aims to build and empower an inclusive, diverse workforce that can address the needs of a dynamic market while establishing a foundation for the success of our next generation of colleagues and leaders. As a leading disability insurer, Guardian has taken steps to create an environment where colleagues, consumers and partners living with disabilities can thrive. In the past few years, the company has built a growing membership in, and awareness of, its Equally Enabled ERG, ensured that WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA requirements (web content accessibility guidelines) are met on its public website, and developed educational series and training for Guardian colleagues including Estate and "Financial Planning for Special Needs Families" and "Blasting Off Barriers to Disability Inclusion" hosted by United Spinal Association.

This recognition adds to the growing list of recent accolades that Guardian has received for being an employer of choice, including:

2023, 2022, 2021 Forbes Best Large Employers

2023 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity

Six consecutive years - Human Rights Campaign – Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality – perfect score 2022

2023, 2022, 2021 Best Place to Work in India

2021 India's Best Workplaces for Women

2023 Disability Matters North America Marketplace Award

"At Guardian, our commitment to Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion drives us to create a workplace and culture where people with diverse abilities can thrive. The Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" recognition is a testament to the dedication of our colleagues to build an inclusive culture and deliver on our purpose to inspire well-being," said Stacey Hoin, Guardian's Chief Human Resource Officer.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included $11 billion in capital and largest dividend of $1.26 billion in the company's history1,2. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

