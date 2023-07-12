WiTricity Launches New FastTrack Integration Program to Speed Automakers to Wireless EV Charging

Streamlined program enables OEMs to begin evaluation and testing of EVs with wireless charging in 90 days

New program enables automakers to jump start their efforts to deliver factory-installed wireless charging in new EVs

Evaluation also opens the door for wireless charging as a dealer-installed option in the interim

Program opens for enrollment in August 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity , the pioneer in wireless EV charging, today announced the FastTrack Integration Program for automotive OEMs that allows for an initial vehicle integration in just three months, dramatically accelerating automaker testing of wireless charging on existing and future EV platforms. Wireless charging will be fully enabled and operational on the automaker's EV platform using the WiTricity Halo™ receiver and the WiTricity Halo™ 11kW charger.

WiTricity’s FastTrack Integration Program extends to helping OEMs develop dealer-installable wireless charging options that meet market demand while production programs are in development. A June 2023 TideWatch independent survey discovered that 80% of consumers with loyalty to premium automotive brands would switch to another premium automotive brand if that brand was to offer wireless charging. (PRNewswire)

"We know that consumers prefer EVs with wireless charging." - Alex Gruzen , CEO of Witricity

"Knowing the challenges of automotive timelines, we are committed to help OEMs move more quickly to adopt the wireless charging technology that customers want," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "We have extensive experience upgrading existing vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E to support wireless charging, and in working with early adopters of factory-installed wireless charging. WiTricity can partner with OEMs not just on evaluation, but on delivery from our global supply chain of fully automotive-grade wireless charging solutions for production programs."

Dealer-installed option possible

WiTricity's FastTrack Integration Program extends to helping OEMs develop dealer-installable wireless charging options that meet market demand while production programs are in development. This program delivers test- and evaluation-ready wireless charging with a complete and elegant implementation of both hardware and software. WiTricity's solutions adhere to the global automotive standard for wireless charging ratified by the Society of Automotive Engineers in 2020.

In an independent survey conducted by Tidewatch Partners in June 2023, consumers with loyalty to premium automotive brands indicated that 80% of them would switch to another premium automotive brand if that brand were to offer wireless charging.

"We've done extensive research with EV consumers and with fleets looking to move to electric vehicles," said Gruzen. "We know that consumers prefer EVs with wireless charging, and we know that it solves a host of challenges for fleets as well."

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio that supports ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers look to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is foundational to the wireless charging of many products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

