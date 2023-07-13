BASKETBALL PHENOM WEMBANYAMA INVESTS AND BECOMES NEW FACE OF BARCODE

$30M Beverage Brand Secures Additional Funding & Expands Retail Footprint in US

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcode, the leading fitness drink for hydration, today announced Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and global basketball phenomenon, as the newest investor and brand partner. Wembanyama, nicknamed Wemby, is the most anticipated player in the league and has been described by LeBron James as "a generational talent."

Victor Wembanyama invests and becomes new face of Barcode.Credit: Photo by Jamie Pearl, courtesy of Barcode (PRNewswire)

Wembanyama will play a vital role in sharing Barcode's fundamental values, as well as participating in their philanthropic initiatives. The French, 7' 3 ½ " nineteen year old has taken an equity investment in the company, will be involved with research and development on future products and will appear as the face of the brand in digital, out of home and in-store advertising.

Born January 4, 2004, Wembanyama grew up in Le Chesnay, France and was raised by two professional athletes; his mother, Elodie, was a former professional basketball player in France and his father, Felix, was a triple jumper. Wembanyama has won silver medals as a member of the French National U-16 Team at the European Championship as well as with the U-19 Team at the World Championships. Last season, he played for the Levallois Metropolitans 92 and led his team to their first-ever appearance in the French League Finals.

"I'm conscious of the ingredients I put into my body to ensure I stay healthy and perform at the highest level," said Wembanyama. "The partnership with Barcode allows me not only to be a spokesmodel, but a role model. I want to be elite, on and off the court, and want my body to be the healthiest it has ever been. That's why I chose Barcode over anything else."

Barcode was developed by Mubarak "Bar" Malik, former New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers Director of Performance. Malik co-founded the company with NBA Champion, philanthropist and entrepreneur Kyle Kuzma to offer a healthier alternative to popular sports drinks. Barcode products are the first ever plant-based, all natural performance drink on the market with added benefits and ingredients, including Vitamin D, B6, B12, magnesium and ashwagandha and no added sugar. The beverage hydrates quickly for athletic performance, provides increased immunity for overall wellness and naturally tastes flavorful. Barcode has garnered attention from notable figures in the entertainment and sports industries such as Halle Berry, Derrick Rose, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kelly Rowland since its inception in 2020. The product is currently available at Amazon, Erewhon Market, ShopRite, Bristol Farms, Gelsons, and Central Market.

"Victor isn't only going to change the Spurs, he's going to change the game of basketball," said Barcode co-founder Bar Malik. "We are thrilled to have him join the team and to promote the healthy lifestyle that has made him a global star, with the added help of Barcode."

"I'm so proud of Barcode's rapid growth, and having Victor join our team further places us as a breakout brand disrupting the beverage industry," said Barcode co-founder and NBA Champion Kuzma. "Victor's skillset and determination, on and off the court, align with our values at Barcode, and we're excited to be working with him as he begins his NBA career and establishes himself as a successful businessman."

Barcode has recently undergone a valuation of $30 million and has expanded its retail availability to include HEB, Krogers, Safeway/Albertsons,Buc-Cee's and 7-Eleven, mainly in the Texas market. Additional funding has been secured from co-founder Kyle Kuzma and 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony will join Barcode as a new investor and Board Advisor, bringing over two decades of business acumen and seasoned investment experience to his role with the company. World renowned boxer Gervonta Davis will also join a rockstar roster of investors including Derek Fisher, Jordan Clarkson, Chelsea Gray, Jae'sean Tate, Isaiah Hartenstein, Wayne Ellington and Lexie Brown.

Photos Courtesy of Barcode: https://bit.ly/3rtz4iD

About Barcode

Barcode, founded by Mubarak "Bar" Malik and Kyle Kuzma, is the first ever plant-based, all natural performance drink line on the market with added benefits and ingredients including Vitamin D, B6, B12, magnesium and Ashwagandaha and no added sugar. It is currently available at Amazon, Erewhon Market, ShopRite and Central Market. For more information on Barcode, visit drinkbarcode.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jesse Parker Stowell jesse@parkerphoenixpr.com 917-312-0694

Gabriella Moran gmoran@hstrategies.com 972-890-5186

Barcode (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barcode