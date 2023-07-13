DCS Corporation Awarded 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

DCS Wins Prestigious Award for the 10th Time

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is proud to announce its selection as a 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award recipient. The award was presented by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) at the annual National Classification Management Society (NCMS) training seminar. This marks the 10th time DCS has received this award—the most prestigious honor DCSA can award to cleared industry.

DCS is one of only 19 companies selected from among approximately 12,500 cleared facilities to receive this award. Selection criteria are dependent on the principles of industrial security excellence including establishing and maintaining a security program that goes well beyond the minimum National Industrial Security Program requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities to set high standards for security. Only facilities with two consecutive "Superior" industrial security review ratings and sustained excellence and innovation in security program management, implementation and oversight may be nominated by the DCSA. Under the direction of Terri Weadon, Vice President of Security, the DCS security program is dedicated to maintaining excellence in all aspects of security.

"DCS is proud of Terri and her team for leading us to win our 10th Cogswell Award," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "This award reflects our employee-owners' commitment to supporting the Warfighter while maintaining the highest standards of corporate security."

DCS's robust security training and risk management programs, along with its strong partnerships with the DCSA and the DCSA counterintelligence team, have been fundamental to its success. The company's highly skilled security professionals, senior management, and employee-owners work together to develop and maintain a program that goes above and beyond the requirements of 32 CFR Part 117 to ensure classified and critical technologies are protected at all times.

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 to recognize excellence in industrial security. The award is named for the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

