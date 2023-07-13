Guidehouse Insights Explores Barriers to Commercializing Nuclear Fusion

While nuclear fusion can push the energy transition to a net-zero world, tremendous efforts are needed to make nuclear fusion commercially viable



BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitigating climate change's environmental impact, a primary international concern, has renewed interest in nuclear fusion. A new report from Guidehouse Insights reviews the significance of nuclear fusion in tackling the growing demand for green energy.

The World Meteorological Organization currently predicts that global temperatures will increase by 3° C to 5° C by the end of the 21st century. This projection suggests that current efforts may not be enough to achieve either a 2.0-degree global climate target, or the more ambitious 1.5-degree goal. According to Guidehouse Insights, nuclear fusion possesses higher energy density than fission and offers varied technological approaches. However, despite nuclear fusion's benefits, serious technical, investment, and regulatory concerns must be addressed.

"Enormous global effort is going into making the technology a reality, but it is still not yet economically feasible and has not been commercialized. Even if the promising International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project is successful, the technology is not assured of being economically competitive," says, Rohith Unni, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "For nuclear fusion to be competitive, it must reach grid parity, which only happens when its LCOE is equal to or below the price of power on the grid."

Although it has immense decarbonization potential, the technology has thus far been confined to the laboratory. In a major breakthrough in the US, in 2022, fusion experiments at the U.S. National Ignition Facility (NIF) released more energy than that utilized to conduct the experiment, a net energy gain, another signal that commercializing the technology is possible, according to the report.

The report, Significant Barriers Remain to Commercializing Nuclear Fusion, reviews the significance of nuclear fusion in tackling the growing demand for green energy. It explains the differences between nuclear fission and fusion and looks at various technology approaches, recent breakthroughs in the fusion industry, and its persistent lack of traction, despite decades of effort. The study also examines the industry's financial support from private and public funding, its major challenges, and offers key recommendations for stakeholders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

