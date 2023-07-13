Spinn Invites You To Own A Piece of The Future of Coffee Through Public Wefunder Campaign

Over $3 million has already been raised for the app-connected, hardware-enabled coffee brand that is redefining the at-home coffee experience

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinn, the revolutionary coffee brand offering an app-connected coffee and espresso machine and the world's largest coffee marketplace, announced today that it has launched a public campaign on Wefunder . The campaign officially kicked off today, July 13th at 9:00 am ET, and will allow the general public to invest in the successful startup alongside major venture capitalists.

Spinn raised nearly $3.5 million from over 200 investors in the initial private round, led by serial entrepreneur Eliott Kessas of Daring Foods alongside top VCs like Spark Capital, Amazon's Alexa Fund, and Bar9 Ventures. The fundraise is now open to the general public, granting amateur investors the unique opportunity to join these key financial players in owning a piece of the future of coffee.

Spinn's one-touch solution to high-quality coffee is revolutionizing the $362B global coffee market. With a world-class team from Microsoft, Dyson, Sony, Philips, Blue Bottle and La Marzocco, Spinn's vision is to build a connected ecosystem for exceptional specialty coffee, solidifying a truly unique cultural experience and ultimately connecting people and coffee.

"Spinn is so much more than just coffee," said Roderick de Rode, Founder and CEO of Spinn. "We aim to elevate the in-home experience through revolutionary innovation and ambitious goals for a more sustainable future. We're excited to allow our community to be a part of that."

Spinn's centrifugal brewing system and accessories, as well as access to the expansive Roaster Market , are available direct-to-consumer at spinn.com or via the Spinn app (for iOS and Android ). To learn more about Spinn and stay informed about the brand's latest news, innovations, and more, please visit spinn.com and follow along on social at @ spinn.

About Spinn

Spinn is a hardware-enabled coffee marketplace redefining the home coffee experience with extraordinary craft, wireless convenience, and zero waste. Unlike other products on the market, the revolutionary, brilliantly connected Spinn Coffee Maker effortlessly crafts the perfect coffee, espresso, cold brew, and more all from the touch of an app. Built with pre-programmed recipes and customizable brew settings, Spinn makes barista-level coffee using its patented centrifugal brewing technology. Additionally, the brand defines a new and unique better-for-the-planet coffee maker category using whole coffee beans instead of disposable filters or pods, all while offering unrivaled convenience. Spinn also offers a unique Roaster Market where consumers can discover connected local brewers and access a world of coffee at their fingertips.

