AANA Appoints Amy Sherwood as Chief Membership Officer

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has named Amy Sherwood, CAE to serve as AANA's Chief Membership Officer. She will report to Chief Executive Officer Bill Bruce.

Sherwood is responsible for developing and executing the strategies necessary to support AANA's state associations, their leadership and viability as well as AANA overall membership.

"With nearly two decades of association leadership experience, Amy is a proven association leader with experience not just in implementing best practices, but leading groups in continuous improvements and creating member value," said Bruce. "Her vast association leadership knowledge will add value not just to AANA, but to all our state associations."

Sherwood most recently served as the executive director for the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses where she led the group through the development and execution of a multi-year strategy plan. From 2015-2020 she was the director of society management services at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, orchestrating the management of 14 independent societies, including serving as interim executive director for several.

Sherwood is a member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and the Association Forum of Chicagoland. She was honored by the Association Forum as an Inspiring Leader in 2022 and one of its Forty Under 40 in 2014.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead the membership division of AANA and look forward to working with AANA members and staff to ensure our state association and member experience is consistent with the mission and core values of the organization," Sherwood said. "Strong membership on both the state and national level is vital to the success of any association, and I am thrilled to be chosen to continue that work at AANA."

Sherwood earned a bachelor's degree in organizational/corporate communications at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and has achieved the Certified Association Executive credential from ASAE.

