Ascent Releases First Impact Report: Invest in Change

Leader in Driving Positive Student Outcomes Commits to Increase Students' Income by $10B Over Next 5 Years

Ascent, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, proudly released its first Impact Report. With the commitment to "Invest in Change," the report showcases the transformative strides Ascent has made by following a data-driven and outcomes-focused approach to serving students and adult learners.

Ascent's 2023 Impact Report highlights how its innovative financial products, success services, and talented team have driven positive outcomes for students seeking additional education funding to achieve long-term success. Ascent quantifies how it is making education more accessible by delivering credit products and services to those often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, including those with no credit history, no income, no cosigner, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) students.

"Since our founding, we have developed the most innovative loan products and borrower-friendly benefits in the industry that support students on their journey to plan, pay, and succeed in school," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Ken Ruggiero. "Our Impact Report demonstrates the impact we are making on our borrowers' financial future. We are proud to lead the long overdue transformation in higher education by providing accessible, comprehensive funding for both traditional college students and those attending technical career and skills training programs."

By offering capital and wrap-around support services, Ascent strives to empower all students – traditional college students and technical career and skills training students – to achieve their educational and career aspirations that ultimately lead to economic mobility.

"Improving economic mobility starts with education," said Chief Impact Officer of Ascent Tristan Fleming. "Over the last few years, we have made powerful strides in driving positive student outcomes. We plan to reach our goal to increase students' income by $10 billion over the next five years by sourcing impact-focused investors interested in accelerating investment in change, continuing to invest in data-driven technologies, and leading innovation in the education finance space."

About Ascent

Ascent (www.ascentfunding.com) is the leading provider of innovative financial products and student support services that enable more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success.

