Blue Cardinal Home Services Group Launches Multi-Regional Network of Residential HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Services Businesses

Positioned to be the Premier Provider of HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Services Across the Country

Announces Seven Partnerships with Leading Businesses Across the Central U.S.

LUFKIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cardinal Home Services Group ("Blue Cardinal") announced today it has launched as a multi-regional network of leading home services brands with a mission to provide the highest quality residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to customers. Blue Cardinal is led by Chief Executive Officer Trey McWilliams, the third-generation owner of a leading residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services company, McWilliams & Son, a Blue Cardinal partner company with a 45-year history of providing exceptional service to customers across Texas.

Headquartered in Texas, Blue Cardinal partners with high-quality residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses around the country. As an employer and acquiror of choice in the industry, Blue Cardinal provides partner companies with extensive resources to support their success, including industry-leading training programs, recruitment and talent development tools, best-in-class compensation and benefit programs for employees, advanced technology infrastructure, and capital and expertise to support growth initiatives.

Today Blue Cardinal also announced seven new partnerships with leading home services businesses – Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, in Alabama; Climate Control Heating and Cooling, in Missouri; Midway Plumbing, Alco Air, Air Express, Houston Water Heaters, and American Air, all in Texas. The partnerships further expand Blue Cardinal's strong presence across the Central United States.

"Founded with the goal of being the premier provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the country, Blue Cardinal comprises a network of like-minded partners with a focus on people-first values and service, trust, and reliability," said Mr. McWilliams. "We are thrilled to launch our network of prominent partner companies and support their growth, and we look forward to identifying new brands to join the Blue Cardinal platform. Our experienced team and significant resources will enable us to continue to be a trusted and valued partner as we further expand our geographic footprint across the country."

Blue Cardinal is backed by Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses. Percheron's extensive operational capabilities and deep resources have enabled Blue Cardinal to make considerable investments in its team members, support systems, and infrastructure to accelerate growth while maintaining its strong reputation for outstanding quality and customer service.

For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.bluecardinalhomeservices.com.

About Blue Cardinal Home Services Group

Blue Cardinal is a multi-regional network of leading home services companies, specializing in residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. For over 45 years, Blue Cardinal partner companies have proudly served customers with a reputation for outstanding quality and customer service. Blue Cardinal invests heavily in its team members and partner companies, including providing industry-leading training programs and advanced technology and equipment, to enable them to achieve their full potential and serve their communities with excellent service. For more information, please visit www.bluecardinalhomeservices.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. The firm's purpose is to support high-quality businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $2 billion in regulatory assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

Company Contact

For residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services business leaders interested in partnership opportunities with Blue Cardinal, please contact Priya Saraswati.

Priya Saraswati, Head of Business Development

Percheron Capital

psaraswati@percheroncapital.com

(415) 738-4358

Media Contacts

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

