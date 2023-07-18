CDG Integration with Blue Planet Helps Conterra Networks Improve Efficiencies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), in partnership with Conterra Networks, is elated to announce the recent completion of an integration with Blue Planet's alert and alarm monitoring tool that enables automated trouble ticket creation for their customers in the event of a fault at a customer's location. The integration utilizes Blue Planet's intelligent automation portfolio and CDG's vendor-agnostic OSS/BSS platform, MBS, and leverages AWS services to create tickets in MBS from Blue Planet alarms and send notifications to affected customers of any potential issues or outages, which streamlines Conterra's business processes.

CDG and Conterra Networks announce integration between MBS and Blue Planet alert and alarm monitoring tool

According to CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk, "Integrations like Blue Planet are critical to companies looking to create maximum efficiency and improve their automated workflow processes, because they create open communication channels between the separate systems and allow actions to be driven by the information flow and workflow rules defined by the company."

Gigi Sizer, Vice President of Information Systems Management for Conterra, noted, "As we strive to seek integration solutions for our major systems platforms, this API between Blue Planet, our NMS, and our MBS trouble ticketing system creates efficiencies in our NOC, allowing us to decrease our mean time to acknowledge and triage service interruptions more rapidly. Enhancements like this allow us to further our mission to provide excellent service to our customers."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Conterra Networks:

Founded in 2001, and now operating 15,000 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team.

About Blue Planet:

Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation. With more than 200 deployments worldwide, our modular, vendor-agnostic product portfolio enables real-time visibility and control to manage changing network operating environments. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and an ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences.

