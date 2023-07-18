"DJ CASSIDY'S PASS THE MIC LIVE!" UNITES NEW YORK ICONIC HIP HOP & R&B SUPERSTARS AT STATE FARM ARENA IN ATLANTA, GA ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2023

THE ONE-NIGHT-ONLY CONCERT POWERED BY THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE TO FEATURE PERFORMANCES BY AKON, FAT JOE, JAGGED EDGE, KEYSHIA COLE, METHOD MAN & REDMAN, REMY MA, SHAGGY, THE LOX, AND SPECIAL SURPRISE GUESTS

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 21ST AT TICKETMASTER.COM

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Cassidy will celebrate the unofficial end of summer by taking his highly anticipated "Pass The Mic Live!" concert series to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, September 2nd, where he will unite eight iconic Hip Hop & R&B superstars on one stage, in partnership with the Black Promoter's Collective. The epic lineup will feature Akon, Fat Joe, Jagged Edge, Keyshia Cole, Method Man & Redman, Remy Ma, Shaggy, The Lox, and in the tradition of "Pass The Mic," special surprise guests.

Tickets for "DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live!" at State Farm Arena will be on presale to American Express® card members from Wednesday, July 19th at 10:00am EST through Thursday, July 20th at 11:59pm EST. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 21st, at 10:00am EST. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

"The third installment of "Pass The Mic Live!' unites eight game changing Hip Hop and R&B artists whose massive records transformed the culture on a global scale," says DJ Cassidy. "I am simply honored to be sharing a stage with these icons to bring the party people of Atlanta a groundbreaking musical experience."

The sold out inaugural "Pass The Mic Live!" took place at the Prudential Center arena in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, May 12th, and featured performances by Ashanti, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, Ma$e, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, 112, and a slew of surprise guests including The Lox, Lil Cease, M.O.P., and Force MDs. The second sold out installment of the concert series will take place on Friday, July 21st, at the iconic Radio City Music Hall with historic performances from twenty-five native New York legends of Hip Hop's Golden Era, including Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, and Slick Rick, with Black Sheep, Brand Nubian, CL Smooth, Dana Dane, EPMD, Fu-Schnickens, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Kid 'N Play, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, MC Serch, MC Shan, Milk Dee of Audio Two, Lords Of The Underground, Monie Love, Nice 'N Smooth, Onyx, Roxanne Shante, Special Ed, Sugarhill Gang, and Treach of Naughty By Nature.

Over the past three years, DJ Cassidy transformed how we experience music with "Pass The Mic." By celebrating and uniting his musical heroes, DJ Cassidy changed how we interact with our favorite artists and favorite songs through a game changing, culturally moving format. The groundbreaking series "Pass The Mic" went from viral sensation to televised primetime series on BET and featured a monumental collection of prolific artists throughout. Within ten episodes, Cassidy passed the mic to 220 legendary superstars, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Kool & The Gang, Charlie Wilson, Hall & Oates, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, TLC, En Vogue, SWV, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Nelly, Fat Joe, Sean Paul, Shaggy, and many more.

Renowned for his unmatched ability to rally icons and legends alike, DJ Cassidy curated a musical experience like no other with "Pass The Mic," as Cassidy's musical heroes, spanning five decades, performed their most iconic songs. Now, the modern-day maestro will recreate the experience with a series of highly anticipated live concerts that will surely make history.

About DJ Cassidy

DJ Cassidy's career is the culmination of a lifetime of deejaying around the world. He tours the globe twelve months a year, electrifying audiences with an infectious showmanship and a musical palette so broad, he relates to everyone within his reach. DJ Cassidy has been at the nexus of culture for well over half his living years as the definitive deejay of music impresarios, entertainment moguls, fashion icons, nightlife innovators, and world leaders. Known for manning the turntables at parties hosted by Jay Z, Beyonce, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, and the Obamas, the revered deejay is regarded as the modern day music renaissance man. As he continues to seamlessly bridge generations through his globally beloved "Pass The Mic" series, DJ Cassidy is transformative in his unique ability to unite everyone, everywhere, through the spirit of celebration. For more information, visit http://www.djcassidy.com .

About Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. For more information, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

About State Farm Arena

Home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, the award-winning State Farm Arena is a next-generation sports and live entertainment venue focused on experience, sustainability and service. Inspired by the city, the venue features premium restaurant options as well as experiential and celebrity-inspired spaces. In 2022, State Farm Arena became the world's first venue to earn TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum certification for zero waste. State Farm Arena consistently ranks among the top 10 concert and event venues in the world from industry-leading publications Pollstar and Billboard. In 2021, Pollstar Magazine ranked State Farm Arena No. 5 on its year-end list of top arenas. Accessible to every fan, the downtown Atlanta arena hosts approximately 175 events and close to 2 million guests annually and stakes its claim as the city's best sports and live entertainment venue. For more information on State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com or follow on Twitter @StateFarmArena and Instagram @StateFarmArena.

