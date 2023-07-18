EASY SPIRIT AND DENISE AUSTIN SERVE COMFORT WITH A NEW PICKLEBALL SNEAKER

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Spirit, the original women's comfort footwear brand, partners with fitness icon, Denise Austin, to launch its first ever pickleball shoe, designed specifically for women. Easy Spirit has been delivering on the promise of making customer's everyday a little lighter, softer, and they are now bringing that renowned made to move comfort to the court.

The Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Dilli court shoe features a shock absorbing cushioned footbed, reinforced stitched forefoot and a traction-dimpled outsole making the shoe comfortable, durable and supportive for stop-and-go movement. Additionally, the moisture wicking lining and a breathable soft leather upper make it the perfect shoe for women who love staying cool while comfortable on the court.

"We're thrilled to be launching this new product," said Marc Fisher, CEO of Marc Fisher Footwear. "We recognize that pickleball is a widely popular sport among women, and we wanted to create a shoe that brings our comfort to the court. We believe that the Dilli pickleball shoe will help women play their best game while staying comfortable and injury-free."

As an avid pickleball player, Denise Austin, wanted to create a comfortable and stylish shoe that was specific to court sports. With more than 40 years of experience guiding and motivating women every day, Easy Spirit along with Denise Austin designed this Dilli court shoe knowing there are so many new people to the sport of pickleball how important it is to have the right shoes when playing.

"Not only are these shoes comfortable, cute and flexible, they provide support for all the lateral movements you make on a court, typical running/walking shoes are not going to cut it on the court for the type of moving you are doing in pickleball," says fitness expert, Denise Austin.

The Dilli sneaker, part of Denise's fall collaboration capsule launching this July, features high to low impact active footwear. This collection is designed to be another step in providing motivation through comfort and inspiring all women to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

"We will be supporting the collaboration through a full media buy including digital video, social advertising, direct mail, programmatic display, co-branded and influencer partnerships with the goal of attracting new customers who want to be comfortable while playing their growing court sports like pickleball and paddle," says Shanya Perera, SVP of Marketing & PR Marc Fisher Footwear.

For more information, or to purchase Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Dilli shoes, visit https://easyspirit.com/collections/denise-austin/products/denise-austin-dilli-walking-shoes-in-white-leather-e-dilli-whi01

The Easy Spirit x Denise Austin footwear collection will be sold at Macy's, Zappos, HSN Nordstrom and other major retailers.

ABOUT THE BRAND:

Easy Spirit has been a leader in women's comfort footwear solutions for over 35 years. With a legacy rooted in creating simple solutions, the story of Easy Spirit has always been one of innovative thinking. Women have evolved and so have we. Now, more than ever, we know it's about more than just shoes. Being comfortable in your own skin and making life easier is what matters most. Today, we continue our mission – we are makers of shoes and experiences that are all about making life easy for all women. As each woman has her own unique footprint, our shoes are designed in a range of sizes and widths, with support and benefits for all.

ABOUT DENISE AUSTIN:

A pioneer in the fitness industry for 40 years, best-selling author, social influencer, 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Model, and creator of Fit Over 50 Magazine, Denise Austin is a champion for women who aspire to be healthy, active and vital at every stage of life. Denise's trademark zest for life, positive outlook and authentic attitude have endeared her to million of fans across the country and helped make her a leader in the fitness industry. Denise actively works to help women reach their goals, no matter their age or fitness level.

