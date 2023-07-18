MDO Names New CEO and Strengthens Leadership Team

C-suite in place to continue to build upon and deliver purpose-built solutions for the hospitality industry, spanning Digital Document Management, Budgeting and Forecasting, and enhanced Business Intelligence

BETHESDA, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDO (formerly myDigitalOffice), a hotel data platform that centralizes and operationalizes critical performance and financial data for hotel companies, is excited to announce the bolstering of its leadership team and the continued evolution of its product suite, debuting refined tools that will help hoteliers make more data-driven decisions to drive profitability.

"Accessing and analyzing data is critical to running any successful business today." Niki Stone-Johnson , MDO

Over the past few months, MDO has strengthened its senior leadership team with executives that combine decades of hospitality-specific technology experience with expertise in building modern and scalable software solutions. The team has quickly made a substantial impact on the direction of the company by immediately sharpening MDO's focus on Product and Customer Success and implementing proven frameworks for scalability.

Joining MDO with decades of combined experience optimizing SaaS businesses for scalability:

Vic Chynoweth has joined as Chief Executive Officer after working with MDO for several months as a board member at Cove Hill Partners, where he served as Managing Director and Operating Partner. Chynoweth previously served as COO and CFO at JAGGAER and CFO at Planview, Inc.

Andrew Smedira has been named Chief Financial Officer, bringing a focus in SaaS business and experience in rigorous financial analysis. Smedira previously served as CFO at SaaS leaders Veracross and Pearson Online Learning Services.

Shams Chauthani has joined as Chief Technology Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience leading highly successful engineering teams. Chauthani previously served as CTO and Senior VP of Engineering at Zilliant and Principal and Founder at eLogix Solutions.

Linda Neff has been named Senior Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success, bringing years of experience driving innovation and execution in customer-facing teams. Neff previously served as VP of Professional Services at Vena Solutions and VP of Customer Success at EdCast.

Also, several leaders with deep industry experience have assumed new roles at MDO:

Ali Moloo , MDO founder, has been named Chief Strategy Officer.

Sudharshan Chary , co-founder of Datavision, acquired by MDO in 2022, will assume an executive advisory role and drive strategic initiatives.

Ryan Smith , CEO of InTouch, acquired by MDO this year, has transitioned into a leadership role on the MDO product team.

Niki Stone-Johnson , who joined MDO in 2022 after serving in several leadership roles at Sabre, has been named Chief Product Officer.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join a company that is already impacting customers in transformative ways and is poised to have an increasingly profound impact on the hospitality industry," said Chynoweth, newly appointed CEO. "MDO has evolved from a document storage solution to an increasingly holistic hotel performance management platform. We're excited to debut our next-generation business intelligence tools that will further enable our customers to drive both revenue and profit, with more to come from here."

"In 2012, we started providing one management company with three hotels a paperless night audit solution, and today we help more than 7,000 hotels store and analyze their documents and data and ultimately run more efficient businesses," added Moloo, MDO Founder and now Chief Strategy Officer. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and even more excited to welcome Vic to the MDO family to see where MDO can go from here as we continue to contribute to a more modern hospitality industry."

A Modern Hospitality Data Platform

After acquiring several industry-leading hospitality technology tools, the MDO product suite surfaces the best integrations, features and functionality from each. MDO is dedicated to building best-in-class solutions to serve three primary hospitality tech capabilities: Digital Document Management, Budgeting and Forecasting, and Business Intelligence.

MDO's Digital Document Management solution allows hoteliers to implement a paperless night audit process that automates file sharing and reporting workflows, thereby optimizing operations and compliance assurance. The MDO Budgeting and Forecasting tool allows hoteliers to accurately predict demand and financial performance across departments and to make operational and strategic decisions that optimize associated outcomes. And MDO's newly architected Business Intelligence platform, which now offers wider integration support and deeper data sets, can be tailored for any size company.

"Accessing and analyzing data is critical to running any successful business today, and our goal at MDO is to ensure hotel owners, operators, and asset managers have the information they need to make informed decisions," said Stone-Johnson, Chief Product Officer. "We focus resources and work at MDO to ensure our customers have the right data, in the right form, at the right time, and in a secure and scalable manner - enabling daily decision making that drives optimal business results for our customers."

About MDO

MDO employs approximately 300 team members across the globe and serves more than 7,000 hotels with document storage and data analysis solutions. MDO centralizes and stores critical performance and financial data for hotel ownership, management groups, and asset managers. Through integrated data feeds, document workflow management, and data visualization dashboards, hoteliers are able to reach greater levels of profitability by operating more efficiently, improving budgeting and forecasting, and reducing their environmental impact. Learn more at www.mdo.io .

