Pavion Acquires K&J Integrated Systems

CHANTILLY, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired K&J Integrated Systems ("K&J"). This acquisition expands our capacity in the Northeast Region of the U.S. It is the seventeenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in the Greater Boston area, K&J Integrated Systems specializes in low voltage installation and support services for the commercial, distribution, and higher education industry verticals.

"We are pleased to welcome the K&J Integrated Systems team to Pavion," states Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "Adding K&J to Pavion helps us enhance service to existing customers in the region and expands our customer base. We look forward to supporting our new K&J customers and employees."

"I'm really excited to see what Pavion presents our employees and customers as we continue our growth," states Timothy Beckwith, K&J Integrated Systems principal. "Beginning to work with Pavion to further develop our employees in support of our loyal customer base is very fulfilling. Our talented employees are the lifeblood of our organization and deserve the opportunities coming their way."

Greg Montopoli, K&J Integrated Systems principal, is looking forward to the additional Pavion resources now available to customers. "Pavion has such depth in their solution portfolio," stated Greg. "While we have served the traditional low voltage systems needs of our clients, Pavion now enables us to extend how we connect and protect customers with additional technical capabilities, greater geographic coverage, and an enhanced solution portfolio including IT MSP, Cybersecurity, BDA, and other critical communications solutions and services."

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at www.pavion.com .

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com .

About K&J Integrated Systems

K&J Integrated Systems specializes in commercial low voltage integration services, ensuring your systems are customized to drive synergies, efficiencies, and cost savings. K&J supports customers across multiple industry verticals in the Northeast Region of the U.S. Learn more at www.kjisystems.com .

