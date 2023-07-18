Tecsys Names Vito Calabretta as Chief Customer Officer

Calabretta's appointment is in support of Tecsys' expanding commitment to customer success and customer lifetime value.

MONTREAL, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vito Calabretta to the position of chief customer officer. Calabretta, who previously served as the senior vice president of Global Operations at Tecsys, has more than three decades of experience delivering customer-centric services at global customer-focused SaaS and services organizations including Tecsys and Accenture. As Tecsys strengthens its leadership position and expands in key industries such as complex distribution and healthcare, the appointment reaffirms the company's commitment to exceptional customer experiences and innovative supply chain optimization.

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS) (PRNewswire)

During his tenure as senior vice president of Global Operations, Calabretta has been pivotal in evolving the services organization to align with Tecsys' SaaS go-to-market model. Under his leadership since 2017, customer service operations have doubled, and significant advancements have been made in areas such as project management, customer care, and professional services. His strategic initiatives have resulted in efficient delivery of services, shortened time to value and streamlined implementations.

In his new role, Calabretta will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of service delivery and customer success at Tecsys. He will work cross-departmentally to ensure that customers' needs are met and that they are empowered to extract maximum value from their Tecsys software. Additionally, Calabretta will lead the development and implementation of customer-centric strategies, focusing on enhancing the customer journey, leveraging customer insights, and fostering long-term customer loyalty.

Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, expressed his confidence in Calabretta's ability to excel in his new role, saying, "Vito's expanded role is a testament to his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to our customers. His deep understanding of our customers' needs, coupled with his strategic mindset, will undoubtedly drive our customer success to new levels. We are thrilled to have Vito lead this effort as we continue to prioritize customer service excellence."

Commenting on his new position, Calabretta says, "I am honored to take on this new role at Tecsys. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and I am excited to lead our customer success initiatives to new heights to deliver exceptional value for our customer organizations."

