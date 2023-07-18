Urban Decay Teams Up With the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2023 WNBA Season

The LA-based Cosmetic Company is the Official Beauty Partner of the 3-time WNBA Champions

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put your game face on with Urban Decay. The three-time Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) champions, Los Angeles Sparks, announce a new partnership with the high-performance color cosmetics company.

Lexie Brown by Daynesha Lewis (PRNewswire)

"Just like the Sparks, Urban Decay didn't get to where we are today by playing it safe," said Malena Higuera, General Manager, Urban Decay Cosmetics. "Our brands demonstrate that being your most authentic self and being the best are not mutually exclusive. Together we're unstoppable when it comes to empowering the next generation of game-changers and providing a much-needed safe space where everyone is free to fearlessly express themselves."

Together, these two iconic LA brands are developing content and experiences for fans and followers during the 2023 season. Urban Decay, the leading Gen Z luxury makeup brand and their team of pro makeup artists prepped the players for their headshots and media day, the results of which appear on the team's official website, social platforms, and the jumbotron at the Crypto.com Arena. Urban Decay also stocked the Sparks with their player-favorite products such as Stay Naked Quickie 24HR Full-Coverage Waterproof Concealer.

In addition to cheering on the Sparks alongside its extensive roster of celebrity friends and VIP talent, Urban Decay is showing its support at every home game with an eye-catching player tunnel splashed with the UD logo. The brand recently celebrated PRIDE Night at the arena by giving away 2000 UD x LA Sparks cooling towels while also sharing deluxe samples of All Nighter Setting Spray and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils with fans.

Urban Decay and the Los Angeles Sparks are also working together on various charitable initiatives such as the beauty brand's ongoing mission to end cyberbullying with The Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting kindness, diversity, and inclusion online. This cause is important to the team as they are passionate about creating safe spaces for self-expression.

"Urban Decay's brand ethos is a great match for the Sparks, and we are so proud to add them to our partner roster," said Karen Bryant, Chief Administrative Officer and General Manager, Los Angeles Sparks. "Our partnership will focus on celebrating our players' beauty on and off the court. We're also excited to support their work with The Cybersmile Foundation to promote diversity and inclusion online."

Urban Decay is proud to create long-wear makeup for the fierce and the fearless. The brand has consistently championed women in sports throughout its 27-year history and is excited to continue shining the spotlight on strong, determined, and courageous beauty lovers both on and off the court. For more information on Urban Decay's partnership with the Los Angeles Sparks, please visit: urbandecay.com

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICS

Urban Decay Cosmetics appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. Badass, cruelty-free, high-performance makeup. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Kindness over cruelty. Unsubscribe from beauty telling you to be pretty. Be whatever you want to be. For more information, visit urbandecay.com or follow @urbandecaycosmetics.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES SPARKS

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 26 seasons, and remain the only active team in the league to win back-to-back titles. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Crypto.com Arena has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court. Los Angeles Sparks 2023 season tickets are available here for purchase.

Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike by Diandra Miller (PRNewswire)

Urban Decay Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban Decay