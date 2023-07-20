HiBid Approaches Record Sales with $42.1 Million as Fine Watches and Musical Instruments Highlight Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer surge of auction activity on HiBid.com resulted in sales of more than $42 million in gross merchandise value and over $84 million in total hammer value in nearly 1,500 auctions held July 10th through the 16th.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid's upcoming timed and live auctions showcase an eclectic variety of goods including Amish furniture, exquisite sculptures, and luxury wristwatches. Fine jewelry and U.S. coins and currency are available for bidding, as well as enough stringed, brass, and woodwind instruments to equip a high school band. Lots to watch include a vintage Danelectro 3-pickup deluxe electric guitar, a Gibson Falcon GA 19 RVT guitar amplifier, a stainless Seamaster watch from Omega, and a Superocean special edition diving watch by Breitling.

July 10-16, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $42.1+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $84.6+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 667,269

Timed Auctions: 1,484

Live Auctions: 117

Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Estate Sale with Jewelry, Watches, and Coins

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 25-July 25

Seller: Bill Anderson Auctioneers LLC

View Auction Catalog

Summer Estate Furniture and Collectibles Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 26-July 26

Seller: Idaho Auction Barn

View Auction Catalog

July Musical Instruments Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Date: July 22

Seller: Elliott Auctions

View Auction Catalog

