KBR Awarded $69M CENTCOM Support Contract through U.S. Air Force

HOUSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide mission-critical labor at three locations in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. The cost-plus contract, through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP V), is worth up to $69M and has a base period of two years with an eight-month option.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide support personnel at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait; Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia; and Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, over the next two and a half years. KBR personnel will accompany and guide local and other country nationals at U.S. military facilities throughout these three bases. This contract in the CENTCOM area of operations expands KBR's portfolio in the region, where the company already performs base operations support in Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

"Our KBR team has decades of experience within CENTCOM," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. "Our KBR staff will augment the uniformed military personnel in the region, which can reduce deployment cycles and allow our customer to place military personnel on other critical missions. This is yet another example of KBR operating as The Team Behind the Mission℠ and we're proud to continue our U.S. military support."

KBR processes hundreds of people per year, but its deployment processing center has scaled as needed for surge support. Over the past two decades, KBR has successfully processed more than 88,000 people for 150 contracts/task orders at 70 global locations. KBR is proud to continue providing operations support to the United States and allied nations around the world as it has done for more than 25 years.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company's contract through AFCAP V, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.