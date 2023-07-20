Nielsen Renews Multi-Year Data License Deal with Comcast, Expanding National and Local Audience Measurement Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, today announced a multi-year data license renewal agreement with Comcast Corporation, a leading media and technology company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nielsen will expand its use of Comcast's return path data (RPD) in its national and local television and cross-media measurement services via its de-duplicated, audience measurement solution, Nielsen One. Nielsen will also broaden its use of Comcast RPD for local TV measurement across all of the 94 media markets the two companies share.

The two companies will also bring forth several key industry benefits as a result of this agreement:

Integrating Comcast's RPD alongside Nielsen's panel data will significantly enhance Nielsen's ability to comprehensively measure audiences across platforms and devices, including enabling linear addressable measurement for Nielsen's National TV service.

The inclusion of RPD from Comcast expands Nielsen's current big data footprint to nearly 45 million households. This increased scale in audience coverage allows Nielsen customers to tap into sophisticated measurement and insights of fragmented and diverse audiences, enabling smarter decisions around campaign spend and optimization.

This agreement will also further enable increased measurement fidelity in the largest local markets while allowing programmers and agencies to gain insight into advanced audiences across platforms.

Additionally, programmers and agencies can take advantage of addressable ads reconciled with Nielsen's C3 commercial ratings measurement offering to optimize inventory and ad spend

From a macro perspective, this agreement reinforces both companies' continued commitment to driving measurement innovation and delivering the most accurate measurement data in today's evolving media and marketing landscape.

"We are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with Comcast allowing us to continue to embrace the power of big data for our services both locally across nearly 100 markets and nationally with addressable measurement," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Audience Measurement, Nielsen. "This agreement dually reinforces the importance big data plays in our work and Nielsen's deep commitment to delivering accurate measurement that helps our clients make informed decisions in an increasingly complex media landscape."

"Measurement is one of the foremost, complex and dynamic topics in TV advertising today and in order to continue to move the needle forward on progress and change, we need to work together to address, reconcile and resolve current industry challenges on this front," said Marcien Jenckes, Managing Director, Comcast Advertising. "Our announcement with Nielsen today is the latest proof point and step forward in that journey and we look forward to more continued momentum and innovation in the future."

It is expected that the expansion of Nielsen's measurement using Comcast RPD will be introduced into the market in 2024.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media ( Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram ).

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

