Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning & Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL on Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL and her Acclaimed Band present "Swing Cats Ball" in homage to Catherine's father Luis Russell, along with the incredible singers who worked with him, including Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, and many others! Tickets for Catherine Russell at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday August 5 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning and Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL and her Acclaimed Band on Saturday August 5 at 7:30 P.M. Catherine Russel's repertoire features a selection of gems from the 1920's through the Present; vital interpretations bursting with soul and humor. With an off-the-beaten-path song selection, sparkling acoustic swing, and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine Russell has joined the ranks of the greatest interpreters and performers of American Popular Song.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday August 5 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"A wonderfully charismatic performer with a show stopping voice…" says THE WASHINGTON POST about CATHERINE RUSSELL

"A wonderfully charismatic performer with a show stopping voice…"

— WASHINGTON POST

"A voice that sounds timeless"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Simply put, Russell has no peers"

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

"There is no happier music than early jazz performed with spirit, understanding and a sense of fun. Ms. Russell and her crew brought them all."

— NEW YORK TIMES (Live Performance Review)

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL is that rarest of entities, a genuine jazz and blues singer who can sing virtually anything. Her voice is full blown femininity incarnate; a dusky, stalwart and soulful instrument that radiates interpretive power yet remains touchingly vulnerable. She launches fearlessly into each tune, getting inside the melody and capturing every emotion. Whether she's shimmying through a barrel-house stomper, channeling fifties R&B, dragging her weary heart through a torchy juke joint number, or kicking up her heels honky tonk style, Ms. Russell can stand comparison to the greatest of her fore bearers.

Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born with an enviable musical pedigree. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was born in Panama and moved to New Orleans and then New York City, becoming a pioneering pianist/bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, Carline Ray, was an outstanding bassist and vocalist and holder of advanced degrees from Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music, who performed with Mary Lou Williams and Wynton Marsalis. Not surprisingly considering her roots, Catherine Russell is a one-of-a-kind vocalist.

After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Catherine Russell toured the world, performing and recording with a wide array of trend setting artists, including Paul Simon, David Bowie, Steely Dan, Cyndi Lauper, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, and Rosanne Cash, among others. Catherine has appeared on over 200 albums.

Since the 2006 release of her debut album, Cat, which garnered rave reviews, Russell has been making fans and friends and grabbing listeners by the ear all around the world. Russell's sophomore release was Sentimental Streak, and her third album, Inside This Heart of Mine, charted on the Billboard Jazz Chart and reached #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

Catherine Russell's fourth album, Strictly Romancin, was released in 2012, and was awarded Prix du Jazz Vocal ("Vocal Album of The Year") by the French Jazz Academy. In 2012, Russell also received a GRAMMY® Award as a featured artist on the soundtrack album for the HBO-TV series, Boardwalk Empire.

In 2014, Catherine Russell released her 5th solo album, Bring It Back, and received a notoriously rare and highly coveted "5 Star Review" in Downbeat Magazine. In 2016, Russell released her 6th solo album, Harlem On My Mind, and received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Vocal Album".

Catherine Russell's 7th album as a leader, Alone Together, was released in 2019 and received her second GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Vocal Album".

In 2022, Catherine Russell released Send For Me, her 8th album as a leader, and she garnered rave reviews in national media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Relix, No Depression, Jazz Times, WBGO, and Pop Matters., among others. London Jazz News said, "Russell's effortless, warm and soulful delivery permeates each and every track…performed flawlessly by Russell in a variety of styles and setting from ballads to swing, from New Orleans to Chicago…if Catherine Russell and her band ever make it over to the UK, be sure to buy yourself a ticket…"

Catherine Russell continues to tour with Steely Dan, as recently as 2023. In addition, Russell has appeared as a featured vocalist with today's leading big bands and symphony orchestras including the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Vince Giordano's Nighthawks, Count Basie Orchestra, Andy Farber and his After Midnight Orchestra, Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Philharmonic Orchestra of St. Petersburg (Russia), Miami's New World Symphony, The Philly Pops, and The Pasadena Pops Orchestra. Most recently, Russell joined forces with John Pizzarelli to perform a salute to Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra.

Catherine Russell's band includes: MATT MUNISTERI (Guitar); SEAN MASON (Piano); TAL RONEN (Bass). They have performed at major festivals on four continents, while also selling out concert halls from Carnegie Hall in New York City to Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow, Russia.

CATHERINE RUSSELL Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 47 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 40 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 435+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for CATHERINE RUSSELL at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday August 5 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club