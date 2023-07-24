PROTOCALL SERVICES INC. WINS THREE TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARDS

PORTLAND, Ore., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocall Services Inc. announced today that it has been awarded three Top Workplaces 2023 honors. Two were national awards, Top Workplaces - Industry Awards for Healthcare and Top Workplaces - Culture Excellence for Purpose & Values. The third was a regional award, a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Albuquerque Journal Top Workplaces.

Protocall Services Logo (PRNewswire)

Leading behavioral healthcare provider Protocall Services wins Top Workplace awards for the 4th year in a row.

The list of awards is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement group Energage , LLC, which surveys and celebrates people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection. Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The awards, along with the Award for Culture Excellence for Purpose and Values, mark them as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the mental health industry at a mission-driven company.

According to COO Laura Schaefer, "Our mission at Protocall calls upon each of us to contribute towards being the best we can be as individuals, and we come together as ProtoPeeps in fostering a cohesive, purpose-driven culture. These awards are because of the collective efforts of all our employees and we couldn't be prouder!"

This is the fourth year in a row that Protocall has won Top Workplace awards, previously earning Top Workplace Awards for Top Managers, Remote Work, and Top Workplace - Oregon and Southwestern Washington.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Protocall Services

For over 30 years, Protocall's best-in-class crisis call center solution has empowered diverse systems of care to deliver customized crisis intervention, stabilization, and coordination services. Three decades of experience have taught Protocall when to leverage scalable technologies and when immediate human connection is needed. Protocall's digital and call center offerings address needs by providing over 600 schools, communities, and companies seamless access to counseling, support, navigation, and crisis services in the moments that matter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protocall Services