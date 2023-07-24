REST DUVET'S AWARD-WINNING COOLING COMFORTER NOW FOR KIDS

Evercool™ Cooling Comforter Brings New Meaning to a Dream Come True for Children

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to target the personal comfort of all sleepers, Rest Duvet 's Award-Winning Evercool™ Cooling Comforter is now available in kid size! With the same game-changing temperature regulating technology and high-quality, moisture-wicking fabric as the adult version, the Rest Kids Evercool™ Cooling Comforter allows children to recharge through a comfortable, cool, dry and restful sleep.

Rest (PRNewswire)

"Rest Duvet's mission is to provide consumers the utmost comfort no matter who they are, where they live, how they sleep, or how old they are which is why we're thrilled to offer this new line of bedding specifically geared towards kids," said Rest Duvet Co-Founder Andy Nguyen. "As a parent myself, I know firsthand the struggles of sleep for kids. My little one is a hot sleeper and usually sweats each night, so when she started requesting to sleep with the Evercool™ we knew the fabric would do wonders to help children get a good night's rest and maybe even become the newest loved "security blanket" with its unique designs and cool, calming material."

Recognized as one of the winners of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Awards for Game-Changing Chill within the Coziest Comforters category, the Evercool™ Cooling Comforter has been designed into a smaller size, customized and specially made for a kid sized bed. The 49 x 69 inch Rest Kids Evercool™ Cooling Comforter comes in two kid-friendly prints, including a polar bear print and an animal friend's design.

The lab-tested, softer and stronger than silk material, with 3x moisture absorption also does wonders for skin ailments that many children face on a daily basis.

"Knowing that kids are more likely to have sensitive skin, another intention for the launch of this line is to provide an added layer of comfort," adds Nguyen. "Children who experience a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, rashes, or other topical skin irritations could benefit from a high-quality cooling comforter."

All Rest Duvet comforters are 100% machine washable, hypoallergenic and sensitive on skin; no nanoparticles, chemicals or allergen additives. The Rest Kids Evercool™ Cooling Comforter retails for $139 and includes free shipping and returns with a 30-night risk free guarantee.

ABOUT REST DUVET

Rest Duvet offers a range of products that deliver personal comfort, which results in higher quality sleep. By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, material and technology, Rest products are crafted with innovative materials not commonly used in bedding, to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest Duvet offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. In May 2023, Rest Duvet's Evercool™ Cooling Blanket was awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Bedding Award within the "coziest comforters/blankets" category, winning the title of "Game-Changing Chill." To learn more, please visit www.restduvet.com .

