BODY20 Celebrates Record First Half of the Year with 16 New Studio Openings and 70 Signed Franchise Agreements

Leading EMS Franchise Also Celebrates Accolades from Entrepreneur and Inc. Magazines, Appoints Lisa Donohue as Chief Marketing Officer to Support Continued Growth

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20, the category-leading Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness franchise, is celebrating a record first half of 2023, closing out the past six months with 16 new studio openings and 70 signed franchise agreements. The recent openings brought new studios to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Portland among other cities, nearly doubling the brand's footprint from 15 at the end of 2022 to 30 by June 30, 2023. The 70 YTD franchise deals propel the brand past 250 franchise agreements, which will expand the EMS concept into new markets such as Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Boston.

To help support this rapid growth from a marketing perspective, the company announced the appointment of Lisa Donohue to the position of Chief Marketing & Experience Officer (CMXO). With nearly two decades of experience in marketing, strategic planning and operations, Donohue is a proven senior marketing executive who has led marketing strategies for some of the most notable brands in the boutique fitness industry.

"We're thrilled about BODY20's record-breaking progress over the first half of 2023 as we propel the EMS fitness concept to the top of the franchise space," said Greg Breitbart, CEO of BODY20. "With Lisa's addition to our executive team, we are eager to continue expanding the brand into new cities across the country, introducing the transformative EMS technology to customers and franchise partners."

Along with these impressive milestones and developments, BODY20 is celebrating several new accolades received during the first half of 2023, most notably being named at #56 on Entrepreneur Magazine's coveted list of Top New and Emerging Franchises in May. Inc. Magazine also ranked the brand among its Inc. Regionals: Southeast list of the fastest-growing private companies in America in March.

Currently the largest EMS fitness franchise in America, BODY20 offers the ultimate one-of-a-kind training experience. At your first private session, you'll take a complimentary BODY20 bio-impedance measurement using best-in-class technology to provide a body composition assessment, discuss your wellness goals and get fitted into an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit. During the 20-minute training session, a certified BODY20 Coach guides you through a customized 1-on-1 strength program, giving your body more than 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

The technology-based fitness brand offers serious benefits repeatedly reported by current members to include increased muscle tone, weight loss, and overall improved core strength all with minimal strain on the musculoskeletal system. To learn more about BODY20, as well as franchising opportunities, visit www.body20.com.

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: https://body20.com.

