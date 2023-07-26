Aurora Institute Releases New Federal Policy Recommendations to Advance Work-Based Learning

ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aurora Institute, a national nonprofit organization focused on education innovation, released new federal policy recommendations aimed at advancing work-based learning opportunities. The recommendations outline how federal policy can support young people in tapping into career-aligned opportunities that prepare them for life beyond high school.

"Work-based learning is a strategy designed to help students connect what they learn in the classroom with what is expected in the workplace by integrating learning with real-world applications in partnership with industry professionals," said the Aurora Institute's Laurie Gagnon, CompetencyWorks program director and one of the report's authors. "This report explores how federal policy makers can support the design and implementation of PK-12 through workforce aligned pathways in support of work-based learning."

The federal government plays a major role in shaping the infrastructure, size, and scope of the lanes for accelerating change to modernize education, yet its current reliance on tweaking old structures and outdated policy frameworks reinforces roadblocks to this sort of innovative learning happening at the state and local level. Targeted and thoughtful enabling policy can further incentivize work-based learning experiences for our nation's young people, better preparing them to graduate prepared for work, life, and citizenry.

You can download the publication, Expanding Student Access to Work-Based Learning: Federal Policy Recommendations here. Policy makers at all levels are encouraged to contact the Aurora Institute Center for Policy for more information or assistance.

The Aurora Institute's mission is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Aurora is shaping the future of teaching and learning through its work in policy advocacy, research, field-building, and convening. With a national and global view of education innovation, we work on systems change in K-12 education, promote best practices, examine policy barriers, and make recommendations for change to yield improved outcomes for students. Aurora envisions a world in which all people are empowered to attain the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to achieve success, contribute to their communities, and advance society.

