HUXTON announces expansion into Michigan with Hammontree Growers

Cannabis products from the Arizona-based brand have debuted at retail locations across the state through a partnership Hammontree Growers.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based cannabis brand, HUXTON , is excited to announce its expansion into Michigan through a partnership with Hammontree Growers. HUXTON's award-winning prerolls are currently available at retail locations throughout the state.

HUXTON is best known for their simplified cannabis offerings available in three unique series. RISE is a sessionable blend designed to keep you uplifted and productive; HIFI offers a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria; and ZEN is a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Hammontree Growers, one of the most respected cultivators in the Michigan market, is licensed to manufacture, distribute and sell HUXTON's line of cannabis products throughout the state.

"We're excited to join the Michigan market with Hammontree on our side," said Dustin Johnson, Co-Founder of HUXTON. "Together, we can bring top-tier cannabis products and a new, simple way of elevating consumption for Michigan consumers and patients."

"The entire team at our grow is thrilled to partner with HUXTON and bring their unique product philosophy to the state," said Ryan Shane, Hammontree Growers' Head Cultivator. "HUXTON's commitment to quality, their simplified product offerings, and their focus on enhancing the consumer experience aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to provide Michigan consumers with unparalleled cannabis experiences."

HUXTON products were designed to simplify the consumer experience with labeling by effect, instead of plant type. Each product features sustainable, pocket-sized packaging including pre-rolls that come with a custom ashtray and book of matches.

ABOUT HUXTON.

HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was born in the Arizona desert in 2014 to simplify the buying process by giving consumers more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. HUXTON products can be found in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington. To learn more about HUXTON, visit www.huxton.co .

