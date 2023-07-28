Armer Smart Board Introduces Smart Whiteboard Upgrade for Classrooms

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armer Smart Board has successively launched smart boards of various sizes, suitable for educational upgrades: A1 55 inches, A2 55 inches dual-system, R1 65 inches, and M1 75 inches. These four different-sized smart boards come with varying performance capabilities, providing high-quality upgrade solutions for classrooms. The interactive whiteboard offers a premium solution for classroom enhancement.

(PRNewswire)

Armer Smart Board High-end System Configuration, 8GB RAM + 256G SSD memory, Android 11.0 system and Windows dual system switching, CPU: Cortex-A55 2.0GHz, Mali G52MP2. Adopting a 4K UHD touchscreen.Screen resolution: 3840×2160. protect your eyes. Armer's open ecosystem allows you to download any app you need. Canvas whiteboard content created on the LCD screen supports exporting to cloud drives such as Google Drive, OneDrive, etc.

The Armer Smart Board for Classroom Upgrade Solution is a comprehensive and innovative solution designed to enhance classroom experiences through cutting-edge technology. This upgrade solution integrates advanced smart board technology into traditional classrooms, transforming them into interactive learning environments. With the Armer Smart Board, educators and students can benefit from the following features:

Display multiple screens simultaneously

A variety of screen mode options, including split screen mode and multi-window mode, enables teachers to easily display and to easily display and multitask at the same time on the WAC series. This flexibility helps educators conveniently access all the information required to create an engaging learning environment.

Powerful Screen Sharing

The teacher can have students screen mirror up to nine devices simultaneously for improved student engagement. This feature ensures every student is included and engaged as content can be shared both ways between the large display and individual devices. It can be used on iOS, Mac, Windows, Android, or Chrome OS.

Interactive Teaching and Learning

Armer Smart Board is equipped with intuitive and user-friendly interactive software, offering a wide range of educational tools and resources to enhance teaching. The smart board provides an interactive and engaging learning experience, enabling teachers to deliver dynamic lessons through multimedia content, interactive quizzes, and virtual manipulatives.

Annotation and Marking

Teachers can directly annotate on the board, highlighting key points, adding notes, and addressing questions in real-time, creating a more interactive and immersive learning environment. This allows teachers to easily demonstrate and explain course content. They can write and draw in real-time, helping students better understand and remember key concepts.

Remote Learning Support

Armer Smart Board supports importing and displaying various digital resources, such as images, videos, webpages, and more. This allows teachers to share rich educational materials from remote locations, and students can access and learn from them instantly. It enables teachers to conduct virtual lessons with the same level of interactivity and engagement as in physical classrooms.

Recording and Playback

The smart board allows teachers to record the course content, enabling students to replay and review later. This is particularly helpful for students, as they can review the lessons at their own pace.

About Armer Smart Board

The Armer smart board is interactive whiteboard that integrates digital and electronics. It is widely used in school classroom teaching, office meetings and remote collaboration, home entertainment, and supermarket advertising display. Support powerful functions such as projectors, tablet, whiteboards, and TV.

Armer Smart Board

business@armerboard.com

armerboard.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armer Smart Board