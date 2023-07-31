Logicbroker Appoints Matt Ramsbottom As Chief Financial Officer Continuing High-Growth Initiative

SHELTON, Conn., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker , a premier Supply Chain Experience Management (SCXM) eCommerce platform providing industry-leading drop ship , marketplace , and supply chain visibility solutions , is excited to announce that Matt Ramsbottom has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer.

Ramsbottom joins the Logicbroker executive team with over 14 years of experience scaling software companies through rapid expansion and driving significant ARR growth through organic and inorganic strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team at Logicbroker," said the CEO of Logicbroker, Justin Hartanov . "His exceptional financial expertise and strategic vision will undoubtedly strengthen our position as an industry-leading supply chain experience platform. With Matt on board as our new CFO, we are confident in his ability to drive rapid financial growth and guide us through new avenues of success. Joining Logicbroker so close to one another, we are excited to seize the opportunities ahead and continue our commitment to delivering unparalleled white-glove service to our clients and partners."

As a technology partner for hundreds of enterprise retailers across the globe, Logicbroker is constantly working with our customers to improve core functions and increase their speed-to-market strategies, all while managing every evolving cost of operating as an API-driven Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) organization. Ramsbottom brings a proven track record in building the financial foundation of high-growth businesses, managing mergers and acquisitions, and executing financial strategies.

Under Ramsbottom's guidance, Logicbroker is poised to continue its surge as an industry leader and bolster its already proven drop ship and marketplace programs through increased hyper-growth strategies.

"I am honored and excited to join the remarkable team at Logicbroker as their new CFO," Ramsbottom said. "From my very first interactions with the company's leadership, I was deeply impressed by their unwavering dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. Being part of an industry-leading drop ship and marketplace eCommerce solution provider is an incredible opportunity, and I am eager to contribute my financial expertise and strategic insights to fuel the company's growth."

Join the Logicbroker team in providing a warm welcome for Ramsbottom as he comes into his own in his role as CFO and the team looks forward to working with him as we continue to scale our eCommerce solutions to meet the ever-changing eCommerce market.

