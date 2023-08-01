Frost-Arnett Selected Among Best Places to Work in Collections

In its 130th year of business, the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) company is recognized for fostering a culture of excellence and high employee retention.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost-Arnett is honored to announce it was recently selected as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Collections, a research-driven program from ACA International and Best Companies Group. This survey and award program is administered by Best Companies Group, which conducts over 60 local, national and industry "Best Places" programs each year.

The program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in the collections industry. This year, 45 companies met the standard for selection. To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in the United States

Have a minimum of 15 employees in the US

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Must be a collection agency, collection law firm or debt buyer

"Our team at Frost-Arnett is honored and humbled to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections," said Jason Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of Frost-Arnett. "This recognition is a reflection of 130 years of commitment to putting our employees and the communities we serve first."

Companies from across the US entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part included an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final rankings.

About Frost-Arnett Company

With over 400 employees across its five locations and healthcare representing 99% of its revenue, Nashville-based Frost-Arnett Company is one of the largest healthcare-only accounts receivable management companies in the country. Founded in 1893, Frost-Arnett's empathetic approach, belief in the fair treatment of patients, and mission to be the most trustworthy, responsive, and secure partner for the accounts receivable management needs of providers has made it a marketplace leader that has withstood the test of time. Frost-Arnett maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is the recipient of the 2017 Torch Award for Ethical Commerce.

