Nominations Open for IMLS National Medal Recognizing the Excellent Community Service of Museums and Libraries

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local library and museum employees, board members, and elected officials have one month left to nominate their institution for the Institute of Museum and Library Services' (IMLS) National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the highest honor awarded to museums and libraries. Since 1994, the award has honored more than 200 institutions that exemplify extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service.

"The IMLS National Medal celebrates libraries and museums that are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities across the country," said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. "These institutions are the cornerstone of society—preserving local culture, providing critical educational opportunities, and helping those in need. We urge the public to join us in recognizing the libraries and museums that are going above and beyond for their communities by nominating them for the 2024 National Medal."

The National Medal recognizes outstanding libraries and museums of every type and size that deeply impact their communities by, for example:

fostering a lifelong passion for learning for all people, nourishing curiosity and imagination from early childhood through adulthood, for people of all abilities and needs;

providing access to information by building a literate, well-informed community and advancing digital capacity, focusing on digital inclusion and access to digital and informational resources, including e-books and materials to help address workforce development and public health;

enriching the lives of community members by being trusted community spaces for convening, connection, and conversation; enlightenment and shared thoughts and opinions; and preserving natural and cultural heritage and community memory; and

responding to the unprecedented challenges of recent years to revitalize and renew organizational practice.

Nominations are open until September 1. Anyone, including the organization's employees, board members, community members, and elected officials, may nominate a museum or library for this honor. An organization that is nominated either by an outside nominator or by self-nomination must complete the Nomination Form to be considered. Components of the nomination form include organizational information, an overview and narrative, and letters of support.

For more information and a list of frequently asked questions, visit the National Medal nomination page. To learn more about the museums and libraries who have previously been selected to receive a National Medal, visit www.imls.gov/medals. The 2023 National Medal winners were recognized at a ceremony held at the White House on July 17. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and IMLS Director Crosby Kemper presented the National Medal to eight institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. In support of the intrinsic role that libraries and museums play in promoting informed, healthy, vibrant communities, IMLS awarded $244.9 million total grant funding in Fiscal Year 2022. IMLS awarded $28.3 million across 225 projects through its competitive library grant programs, and $44.6 million across 280 projects through its competitive museum grant programs. Representing the largest source of federal funding support for library services, IMLS additionally funded 59 grants totaling $168.8 million in funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Territories, and the Freely Associated States through its population-based formula program, Grants to States.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

