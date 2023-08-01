Ox Launches Complimentary Productivity Assessment to Enhance Warehouse Efficiency

Enterprises are encouraged to apply for the study to discover how human-centered automation can improve their frontline warehouse operations.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ox, a leading provider of human-centered automation technology, announces the launch of its complimentary Productivity Assessment. The offering is designed to optimize warehouse execution through a comprehensive 48-hour warehouse analysis and determine how Ox's AI-powered frontline applications can enhance operator efficiency.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Productivity Assessment as a game-changing service for warehouse and supply chain optimization," said Charu Thomas, Founder and CEO of Ox. "With this study, we bring together our expertise in human-centered automation and industrial engineering to deliver tailored recommendations that empower businesses to achieve remarkable efficiency gains."

Warehouse leaders often grapple with the challenge of reducing operating costs while improving efficiency and the overall operator experience in their warehouse operations. Legacy technologies like RF-picking can be cumbersome, and upgrading the Warehouse Management System (WMS) poses complexities and costs.

The Productivity Assessment brings together Ox's team of experienced industrial engineers who embark on a comprehensive deep dive into the operations of supply chain warehouses. Various processes, systems, and workforce dynamics are examined, documented, and timed for further analysis.

During the study, Ox's industrial engineers closely collaborate with facility managers and frontline workers to gather extensive data and firsthand insights. They employ a meticulous approach, assessing everything from workflow intricacies to technology utilization. This comprehensive analysis serves as the foundation for devising configurable solutions that maximize productivity and streamline operations.

"At Ox, we recognize that every facility is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to optimization," added Thomas. "The study and analysis allows us to fully understand the specific challenges and opportunities within each organization, enabling us to provide targeted recommendations and implement solutions that deliver tangible results."

The insights and recommendations derived from the assessment are presented to facility leaders in a detailed executive readout. This comprehensive report provides a roadmap for implementing Ox's human-centered automation technology, highlighting potential efficiency gains, and outlining steps for achieving optimal operational performance.

Ox's Productivity Assessment has already garnered significant attention from industry leaders and early adopters. Several Fortune 500 companies have embraced the service, recognizing its potential to reshape their current warehouse and supply chain needs throughout their operations.

About Ox:

Ox, founded in 2019, is an enterprise software provider that develops human centered automation technology to increase frontline efficiency across industrial operations. The company's patented Operator Experience platform integrates with existing systems to help supply chain companies design intelligent applications. Ox is on a mission to revolutionize the cultural relationship with automation to one that enhances and supports the worker.

Ox has secured over $16 million in venture funding from top-tier firms such as MaC Venture Capital, BBG Ventures, and Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Headquartered in the heartland of the United States in Bentonville, Arkansas, Ox has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

