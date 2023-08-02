Cognizant expands generative AI partnership with Google Cloud, announces development of healthcare large language model solutions

Generative AI solutions will address high-touch areas throughout the healthcare value chain to drive unified experience and improve business outcomes for healthcare organizations.

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an expanded partnership announced in May, Cognizant ( NASDAQ: CTSH ) will build on Google Cloud's generative AI technology to create healthcare large language model (LLM) solutions, bringing the potential of generative AI to a range of healthcare business challenges.

New Cognizant Logo (PRNewswire)

The program's initial focus will be on transforming administrative processes in areas such as appeals and grievances, and member and patient engagement. This broad-based initiative will utilize the combined capabilities of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, along with Cognizant's AI domain expertise and extensive healthcare industry-focused knowledge, processes and experience.

"Together, Cognizant and Google Cloud are moving beyond highly publicized content generation applications of generative AI to build enterprise healthcare solutions that drive significant cost optimization, business efficiencies and better experience," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. "We're excited to be working closely with Google Cloud to realize the potential this new technology offers and demonstrate its business value for healthcare clients."

Healthcare administrative tasks are often highly complex, requiring human experts to interpret and manage information across provider, patient, and administrative users. LLMs can simplify this process, leading to reduced manual workloads, improved accuracy and lower costs. For example, LLMs can automate the time-consuming process of turning legal contracts into clear payment rules, enabling payment specialists to focus on accuracy, contract nuance and delivering consistent outcomes more quickly.

"Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities are helping healthcare organizations set a new standard for operations," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Our expanded partnership with Cognizant gives our mutual healthcare customers a range of technologies to help them transform in ways that were not possible before."

Cognizant and Google Cloud are committed to privacy and security, backed by Cognizant's responsible AI principles , and Google Cloud's responsible AI approach, data governance and privacy standards. Access and use of data is appropriately protected through Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that supports HIPAA compliance, and each customer's security, privacy controls, and processes.

Cognizant is a Global Systems Integrator partner for Google Cloud and a Luminary Sponsor for the 2023 Google Cloud Next conference. In 2021, Cognizant expanded its relationship with Google Cloud by creating a dedicated Google Cloud Business Group (GBG) to help accelerate shared clients' cloud modernization journeys across key vertical markets. Cognizant holds several partner specializations and expertise credentials on Google Cloud and has a large global resource pool of Google-certified architects and engineers.

