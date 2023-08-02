Relaxium® Enhances Customer Experience and Transparency with New Disclosures

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, a trusted provider of sleep and wellness products, is committed to prioritizing consumer rights and ensuring an exceptional customer experience. With a dedication to proactive measures, Relaxium® is pleased to announce upcoming enhancements aimed at delivering even greater transparency and convenience to its valued customers.

"We are committed to enhancing the customer experience when ordering our premium sleep aid."

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve customer satisfaction, Relaxium® will introduce new and simple auto-renewal disclosure terms and provide clear information to facilitate easy subscription cancellations. These updates are driven by Relaxium®'s desire to be a proactive company that empowers its customers and ensures their peace of mind.

Relaxium® also takes pride in delivering a sleep aid that combines high-quality ingredients. Valerest®, Relaxium®'s proprietary ingredient, offers a safe and drug-free solution to sleepless nights. Developed through rigorous scientific research, Valerest significantly improves quality of life by promoting better sleep.

Relaxium® Sleep incorporates a carefully selected blend of ingredients known for their sleep-promoting properties. In addition to Valerest®, an exclusive proprietary ingredient, Relaxium® Sleep also includes Ashwagandha extract, Magnesium, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Chamomile extract, Passionflower extract, and GABA. Each ingredient contributes to a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

"We are committed to enhancing the customer experience when ordering our premium sleep aid," stated Timea Ciliberti, Founder and CEO at Relaxium®. "By focusing on transparency, explicit consent, and offering free trials for online subscriptions, we demonstrate our dedication to customer satisfaction."

To ensure customer convenience, Relaxium® offers a 24/7 help desk accessible at help.relaxium.com. Customer success hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM EST, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM EST, excluding some holidays. Customers can connect with a live agent within 2 minutes during operating hours. For further assistance, customers can call the toll-free number: 1-888-353-1205. Subscriptions can be easily canceled by contacting the Customer Success hotline at 1-888-353-1205. The hotline operates Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM EST, and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM EST, excluding some holidays. By prioritizing the customer experience, Relaxium® strives to provide a seamless journey for individuals seeking restful sleep.

For more information about Relaxium®'s commitment to customer satisfaction and the high-quality ingredients used in Relaxium® Sleep, please visit www.tryrelaxium.com. To cancel subscriptions or inquire further, please visit help.relaxium.com or contact our customer support team.

About Relaxium®:

Relaxium® is a trusted provider of sleep and wellness products, dedicated to improving the quality of sleep and overall well-being. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, Relaxium® offers a range of high-quality sleep aids designed to promote relaxation and support healthy sleep patterns.

