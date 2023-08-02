Solar technology partnership to power orbital transfer vehicle missions

TEMPE, Ariz. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solestial, Inc. ("Solestial"), the solar energy company for space, and in-space logistics provider Atomos Space ("Atomos"), today announced a multi-mission sales agreement for a minimum of 20 kilowatts ("kW") of Solestial's ultrathin, low-mass, radiation-hardened solar blankets. Solestial's photovoltaic system will be demonstrated on Atomos's first mission, scheduled for February 2024, and then will provide primary power for Atomos's solar-electric orbital transfer vehicles ("OTVs") on two subsequent commercial missions, beginning in late 2024.

Solestial wordmark logo, black letters on a white background. (PRNewswire)

Solestial and Atomos Reach 20-Kilowatt Solar Blanket Deal

Both companies are 2019 Techstars accelerator alumni and will be demonstrating large scale viability of their technology in operational missions beginning in 2024. The partnership will allow both Solestial and Atomos to further their goals through close collaboration over the coming years.

Atomos is developing high-power OTVs to provide a range of in-space transportation services to satellite operators. The use of high-power electric propulsion, enabled by Solestial's technology, allows Atomos to perform challenging missions with unprecedented speed. After the initial demonstration, the following blanket shipsets from Solestial will power two OTVs providing deployment services to constellation operators in low Earth orbit ("LEO") and relocation services to operators in other orbits, respectively.

The agreement with Atomos signals the beginning of a new phase for Solestial, as the company begins to scale commercial commitments and delivery in parallel with completing technical testing. In May, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission ("CEA") independently validated the ability of Solestial's ultrathin silicon solar cells to effectively anneal radiation damage under sunlight at 90°C. Solestial solar blankets are proving to be an affordable, scalable alternative to traditional space photovoltaics, ready for design-in to missions being planned today.

"Solestial is an important partner for us," said Vanessa Clark, Atomos Co-Founder and CEO. "It was clear that traditional space solar was too expensive and too supply-constrained to support our high-power OTV design. We were attracted to Solestial's solution as they provided the best combination of solar array specific mass performance, radiation hardness, and affordability available on the market today."

"We are inspired by Atomos's mission and humbled by their confidence in us," said Stan Herasimenka, Solestial Co-Founder and CEO. "It's an exciting time in the space industry and we're excited to be in a position to power groundbreaking, innovative missions like these."

About Solestial

Solestial, Inc. ("Solestial") is the solar energy company for space. Solestial's breakthrough technology is a silicon solar cell engineered for space to self-cure radiation damage under sunlight at a normal operating temperature of 80°C. Solestial solar cells are packaged in an ultrathin, flexible, low-mass solar blanket engineered to withstand up to 10 years in LEO. Solestial solar blankets can be produced using automated machines resulting in costs 90% lower than incumbent technologies. Solestial targets 2025 for the launch of a manufacturing facility capable of producing 10 MW/year of solar blankets. From today's satellite constellations and research projects to tomorrow's lunar settlements and services in space, Solestial's innovative technology represents a paradigm shift for space solar; an affordable, durable, scalable solution to power the new space economy. Solestial is a US company manufacturing cells and blankets in Tempe, Arizona. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on social media.

About Atomos Space

Atomos Space ("Atomos") was founded in 2018 to make every orbit accessible through space-resident orbital transfer vehicles ("OTVs"). Atomos offers uniquely fast and high-performance in-space deployment, relocation, and life extension services through the application of high-power electric propulsion. Atomos has raised over $26M in three rounds of funding and an additional $5.5M in US government contracts. Atomos operates out of their new 20,000 square foot facility in Broomfield, CO. Learn more at atomosspace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solestial, Inc.