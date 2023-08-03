Massumi + Consoli Launches Investment Funds Practice to Deliver Complete Offering for Private Equity Clients

Carmen Wong Joins the Firm in New York to Lead the New Practice Area

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli , a nationwide boutique law firm focused on private equity transactional and advisory work, is pleased to announce the launch of its Investment Funds practice to deliver a complete offering – from fund formation through investments to exits – for private equity sponsors and other private investment firms. The new practice will be led by Carmen Wong, who joins the Firm as a Partner in its New York City office.

The Firm's new practice area will introduce a boutique solution for sponsors seeking a more bespoke alternative to the narrow band of mega firms that currently provide premier legal services to investment management firms.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the Firm as we now have the full suite of capabilities necessary to deliver a complete end-to-end offering for our private equity clients," said Peter Massumi , co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "We look forward to strengthening our relationships with clients, serving as a trusted partner to them through every stage of the private equity lifecycle, as they raise funds, invest in companies, add value to those companies and eventually exit them."

The new practice will support private equity sponsors and other private investment firms in the full range of their capital raising and investment management needs, including fund formation, coinvestment strategies, fund liquidity solutions and restructurings and ongoing operational, governance, tax and regulatory matters. It will also support sponsors in the establishment of new investment firms and investment business lines.

"Carmen's practice is the perfect complement to our market-leading private equity, M&A and finance work. She not only extends our offering to sponsors and other investors but also generally bolsters our New York presence as we continue to grow our nationwide capabilities," added Anthony Consoli , the Firm's other co-founder. "The market has long desired a middle market investment funds practice capable of competing with the mega firms while delivering a more tailored, white-glove service. We look forward to providing that solution."

Carmen brings extensive experience counseling sponsors in the establishment of private investment funds and investment arrangements across a variety of alternative investment strategies, including private equity, credit and real assets. She advises sponsors on the entire fund life cycle, from formation to restructuring and liquidation.

Additionally, Carmen advises sponsors on the structuring of management company and carry vehicles and the establishment of their internal governance and compensation arrangements, as well as on seed and stake transactions.

"Massumi + Consoli offers a unique opportunity for me to play a meaningful role in the development of the Firm as it continues to assert itself as a leader in the private equity space," said Carmen. "I'm looking forward to quickly ramping up to start helping the Firm's client base with their fundraising and investment management needs."

Carmen joins the Firm from Clifford Chance, and she arrives as the firm continues to expand its breadth of services for private equity firms, their portfolio companies and other acquisitive businesses, including following the growth of its Debt Finance practice and the further development of its in-house specialist team .

About Massumi + Consoli LLP:

Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A, fundraising and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate and investment management matters outside of the transactional context. MCLLP's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

