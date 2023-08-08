BitPay Debuts Bill Pay, Enables Users to Pay Bills with Cryptocurrency

BitPay Bill Pay makes paying bills with crypto as convenient and secure as any other payment method

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay , the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the launch of BitPay Bill Pay, a new solution that allows cryptocurrency users to pay bills directly from their crypto wallets. From credit cards and mortgages to car payments and personal loans, BitPay users can make payments to 5,000+ service providers.

BitPay Bill Pay is a convenient and secure option to pay off balances with practically any service provider directly from BitPay's self-custody wallet application. Users download the BitPay app, automatically connect their bills, select their wallet and make payments. BitPay users can now use cryptocurrency to settle accounts, all without banks, wires or complicated conversion processes. BitPay Bill Pay expands BitPay's already best-in-class crypto payment solutions, including its industry-leading crypto wallet application, payment processing, crypto debit card and browser extension.

"Paying everyday bills without a bank account is a monumental step for the crypto and unbanked community," says BitPay CEO, Stephen Pair. "BitPay customers are some of the most prominent crypto spenders in the world, so we believe this will be a game-changing solution for both crypto users and service providers."

BitPay has teamed up with Method Financial, an embedded banking service, to pull bills and liabilities in real-time, ensuring BitPay users have the most up-to-date information regarding their accounts and balances.

"Method is proud to partner with BitPay in helping the crypto community expand the way it uses cryptocurrency and maintains financial health," says Jose Bethancourt, Co-founder and CEO, Method Financial.

BitPay supports paying bills with popular cryptocurrencies, including ERC-20 tokens and stablecoins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC), ApeCoin (APE), Polygon (MATIC), Dai (DAI), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Pax Dollar (USDP), Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and Euro Coin (EUROC).

BitPay Bill Pay is available to BitPay Wallet app users on Android and iOS devices in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee and Washington. For more information, please visit https://bitpay.com/bill-pay/.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

About Method Financial

Method Financial empowers consumer liability data access and payment access for consumer liabilities. Financial institutions (FIs) can leverage Method's APIs to enable loan repayment, data access, balance transfers, and bill pay automation into their user journey. Through a single API, Method powers access to liabilities held at over 15,000+ FIs in the US, covering 95% of all outstanding consumer liabilities. Since launching in late 2021, Method has helped 200k+ users connect $22Bn+ in consumer debt to the financial institution of their choice. Learn more at methodfi.com .

