Datadog Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $509 million

Strong growth of larger customers, with about 2,990 $100k+ ARR customers, up from about 2,420 a year ago

Announced innovations for Generative AI, Observability, Security, Developer Experience, and Cost Management at DASH 2023

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Datadog logo (PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We continued to execute well in the second quarter, with 25% year-over-year revenue growth, strong new logo bookings, continued customer growth, and increased multi-product adoption by our customers," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog.

Pomel added, "Last week at our annual user conference, DASH, we announced dozens of new products and capabilities, showcasing our rapid innovation at scale. We launched new AI offerings including LLM Observability, the Bits AI assistant, and over a dozen new AI-related integrations. And we broadened our platform across Observability, Cloud Security, Developer Experience, and Cost Optimization use cases."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $509.5 million , an increase of 25% year-over-year.





GAAP operating loss was $(22.0) million ; GAAP operating margin was (4)%.





Non-GAAP operating income was $106.5 million ; non-GAAP operating margin was 21%.





GAAP net loss per diluted share was $(0.01) ; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.36 .





Operating cash flow was $153.2 million , with free cash flow of $141.7 million .





Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2023 .

Second Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of June 30, 2023 , we had about 2,990 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 24% from about 2,420 as of June 30, 2022 .





Announced a new Large Language Model (LLM) observability solution and over a dozen new integrations, to enable organizations building their LLM-based applications to monitor and troubleshoot Large Language Model stacks.





Announced Bits AI, a new Generative AI-based assistant that learns from customers' observability data and helps engineers resolve application issues in real time.





Announced Historical Investigations with Cloud SIEM, with new detection and exploration capabilities so security teams can conduct historical investigations and uncover threats hidden within their cloud and IT environments.





Announced the general availability of Security Inbox for Cloud Security Management, a new capability for Security and DevOps engineers to prioritize and remediate the most important security issues impacting their production applications.





Announced the general availability of Intelligent Test Runner, which helps save developer time and minimize failures in organizations' CI/CD pipelines by automatically selecting and running only the tests that are relevant to code changes.





Launched Flex Logs for Log Management. Built on top of Datadog's Husky technology, Flex Logs enables organizations to keep high-volume logs for long periods of time.





Named a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. This is the third year in a row Gartner has positioned Datadog as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant.





Extended new capabilities for Cloud Cost Management including container cost allocation, cost monitors and support for Microsoft Azure.





Announced the general availability of Workflow Automation. This new product enables teams to automate end-to-end remediation processes - with out-of-the-box actions and pre-built templates - across all systems, apps and services to help identify, investigate and resolve service disruptions and security threats faster.





Released new capabilities and integrations for Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Build , including support for Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Arc, Cloudcraft for Azure and Cloud Cost Management for Azure.





Announced an integration that monitors OpenAI API usage patterns, costs and performance for various OpenAI models, including GPT-4 and other completion models.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, August 8, 2023, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook:

Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details:

What: Datadog financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and outlook for the third quarter and the full year 2023





When: August 8, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time ( 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time )





Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please register here . Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.



To access the call in the U.S., please register. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

Webcast: https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay)



(live and replay)

Replay: A replay of the call will be archived on the investor relations website

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog's strategy, product and platform capabilities, the benefits and expected closing of acquisitions, growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities including the pace and scope of cloud migration and digital transformation, gross margins and operating margins including with respect to sales and marketing, research and development expenses, investments and capital expenditures, tax expense, net interest and other income as well as the impact of increased office activity and marketing, and Datadog's future financial performance, including its outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2023 and related notes and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our business depends on our existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; and (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions including concerns about reduced economic growth and associated decreases in information technology spending. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; and (4) amortization of issuance costs. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.

Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020, Datadog issued $747.5 million of convertible senior notes due 2025, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.125%. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 509,460

$ 406,138

$ 991,174

$ 769,168 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)

101,846

81,925

201,760

156,387 Gross profit

407,614

324,213

789,414

612,781 Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)(3)

239,494

177,699

468,972

328,307 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)

147,455

115,270

292,426

216,436 General and administrative (1)(3)

42,671

34,383

84,992

60,763 Total operating expenses

429,620

327,352

846,390

605,506 Operating (loss) income

(22,006)

(3,139)

(56,976)

7,275 Other income (loss):















Interest expense (4)

(1,526)

(4,541)

(3,707)

(9,788) Interest income and other income, net

22,624

7,669

39,351

13,356 Other income, net

21,098

3,128

35,644

3,568 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(908)

(11)

(21,332)

10,843 Provision for income taxes

(3,061)

(4,868)

(6,723)

(5,984) Net (loss) income

$ (3,969)

$ (4,879)

$ (28,055)

$ 4,859 Net (loss) income per share - basic

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.02 Net (loss) income per share - diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss) income per

share:















Basic

322,215

314,795

320,788

314,130 Diluted

322,215

314,795

320,788

345,444

















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 4,157

$ 2,355

$ 7,882

$ 4,008 Research and development

75,730

53,309

150,433

98,005 Sales and marketing

25,884

17,590

48,898

32,185 General and administrative

12,566

9,145

23,852

15,085 Total

$ 118,337

$ 82,399

$ 231,065

$ 149,283

















(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 2,064

$ 1,482

$ 4,080

$ 2,895 Sales and marketing

206

206

409

409 Total

$ 2,270

$ 1,688

$ 4,489

$ 3,304

(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Cost of revenue

$ 109

$ 70

$ 169

$ 172 Research and development

5,360

2,829

9,953

6,126 Sales and marketing

1,253

605

2,028

1,714 General and administrative

1,143

217

2,108

474 Total

$ 7,865

$ 3,721

$ 14,258

$ 8,486

















(4) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:















Interest expense

$ 846

$ 842

$ 1,691

$ 1,682 Total

$ 846

$ 842

$ 1,691

$ 1,682

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands; unaudited)





June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 291,304

$ 338,985 Marketable securities

1,894,058

1,545,341 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,628 and $5,626 as of

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

333,102

399,551 Deferred contract costs, current

37,502

33,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,104

27,303 Total current assets

2,600,070

2,344,234 Property and equipment, net

145,100

125,346 Operating lease assets

122,198

87,629 Goodwill

350,029

348,277 Intangible assets, net

12,409

16,365 Deferred contract costs, non-current

60,511

55,338 Restricted cash

—

3,303 Other assets

21,856

24,360 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,312,173

$ 3,004,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$ 48,031

$ 23,474 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

127,009

171,158 Operating lease liabilities, current

18,852

22,092 Deferred revenue, current

567,470

543,024 Total current liabilities

761,362

759,748 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

125,694

76,582 Convertible senior notes, net

740,538

738,847 Deferred revenue, non-current

27,534

12,944 Other liabilities

7,686

6,226 Total liabilities

1,662,814

1,594,347 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common stock

3

3 Additional paid-in capital

1,891,995

1,625,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,318)

(12,422) Accumulated deficit

(230,321)

(202,266) Total stockholders' equity

1,649,359

1,410,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,312,173

$ 3,004,852

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net (loss) income

$ (3,969)

$ (4,879)

$ (28,055)

$ 4,859 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

10,550

8,118

20,825

15,512 (Accretion) amortization of (discounts) premiums on marketable securities

(8,096)

2,738

(13,291)

6,697 Amortization of issuance costs

846

842

1,691

1,682 Amortization of deferred contract costs

9,348

6,558

17,996

12,580 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

118,337

82,399

231,065

149,283 Non-cash lease expense

6,252

5,275

12,196

9,686 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable

2,579

1,133

6,311

1,931 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

333

326

421

1,149 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

31,366

(30,781)

60,139

(38,100) Deferred contract costs

(15,868)

(13,303)

(27,618)

(21,469) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,013)

(4,238)

(16,823)

(12,629) Other assets

2,077

(947)

2,241

(1,752) Accounts payable

6,352

30,803

24,897

23,179 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(16,009)

(1,399)

(44,089)

(4,310) Deferred revenue

10,073

(9,685)

39,039

72,050 Net cash provided by operating activities

153,158

72,960

286,945

220,348 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of marketable securities

(632,547)

(389,079)

(1,390,334)

(718,785) Maturities of marketable securities

520,669

317,051

1,018,317

516,754 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

15,292

(1)

36,633

2,006 Purchases of property and equipment

(2,339)

(5,987)

(11,078)

(15,501) Capitalized software development costs

(9,087)

(6,807)

(17,798)

(14,780) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired

(2,025)

(34,695)

(2,025)

(39,566) Net cash used in investing activities

(110,037)

(119,518)

(366,285)

(269,872) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,436

2,206

7,534

6,451 Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

19,986

13,557

19,986

13,557 Repayments of convertible senior notes

—

—

—

(3) Net cash provided by financing activities

25,422

15,763

27,520

20,005

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

213

(2,242)

836

(2,871)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

68,756

(33,037)

(50,984)

(32,390) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period

222,548

275,110

342,288

274,463 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period

$ 291,304

$ 242,073

$ 291,304

$ 242,073

















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH WITHIN THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

TO THE AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ABOVE: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 291,304

$ 238,859

$ 291,304

$ 238,859 Restricted cash

—

3,214

—

3,214 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 291,304

$ 242,073

$ 291,304

$ 242,073

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin















GAAP gross profit

$ 407,614

$ 324,213

$ 789,414

$ 612,781 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

4,157

2,355

7,882

4,008 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,064

1,482

4,080

2,895 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

109

70

169

172 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 413,944

$ 328,120

$ 801,545

$ 619,856 GAAP gross margin

80 %

80 %

80 %

80 % Non-GAAP gross margin

81 %

81 %

81 %

81 %

















Reconciliation of operating expenses















GAAP research and development

$ 239,494

$ 177,699

$ 468,972

$ 328,307 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(75,730)

(53,309)

(150,433)

(98,005) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(5,360)

(2,829)

(9,953)

(6,126) Non-GAAP research and development

$ 158,404

$ 121,561

$ 308,586

$ 224,176

















GAAP sales and marketing

$ 147,455

$ 115,270

$ 292,426

$ 216,436 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(25,884)

(17,590)

(48,898)

(32,185) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles

(206)

(206)

(409)

(409) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(1,253)

(605)

(2,028)

(1,714) Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 120,112

$ 96,869

$ 241,091

$ 182,128

















GAAP general and administrative

$ 42,671

$ 34,383

$ 84,992

$ 60,763 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(12,566)

(9,145)

(23,852)

(15,085) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(1,143)

(217)

(2,108)

(474) Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 28,962

$ 25,021

$ 59,032

$ 45,204

















Reconciliation of operating (loss) income and operating margin















GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (22,006)

$ (3,139)

$ (56,976)

$ 7,275 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

118,337

82,399

231,065

149,283 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,270

1,688

4,489

3,304 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

7,865

3,721

14,258

8,486 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 106,466

$ 84,669

$ 192,836

$ 168,348 GAAP operating margin

(4) %

(1) %

(6) %

1 % Non-GAAP operating margin

21 %

21 %

19 %

22 %

















Reconciliation of net (loss) income















GAAP net (loss) income

$ (3,969)

$ (4,879)

$ (28,055)

$ 4,859 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

118,337

82,399

231,065

149,283 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

2,270

1,688

4,489

3,304 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

7,865

3,721

14,258

8,486 Plus: Amortization of issuance costs

846

842

1,691

1,682 Non-GAAP net income

$ 125,349

$ 83,771

$ 223,448

$ 167,614 Net income per share - basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.70

$ 0.53 Net income per share - diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.24

$ 0.64

$ 0.49 Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations:















Basic

322,215

314,795

320,788

314,130 Diluted

348,551

344,854

347,311

345,444

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 153,158

$ 72,960

$ 286,945

$ 220,348 Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(2,339)

(5,987)

(11,078)

(15,501) Less: Capitalized software development costs

(9,087)

(6,807)

(17,798)

(14,780) Free cash flow

$ 141,732

$ 60,166

$ 258,069

$ 190,067 Free cash flow margin

28 %

15 %

26 %

25 %

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com

Dan Haggerty

Datadog Public Relations

Press@datadoghq.com

Datadog is a registered trademark of Datadog, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.