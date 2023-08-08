Semgrep Appoints Tanya Janca as Head of Community and Education

Company creates leadership role to educate the community about secure coding

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semgrep , a code security solution designed for engineering-centric security programs, today announced that Tanya Janca, founder of We Hack Purple, will join the team as Head of Community and Education. Janca will be responsible for increasing awareness and adoption of the Semgrep vision and products among the AppSec community, as well as providing training for new customers and growing the Semgrep community. Semgrep is designed for engineers - software and security alike - who need to maintain a fast cadence of software development and solve the root causes of security issues.

Tanya Janca (also known as SheHacksPurple) is the best-selling author of Alice and Bob Learn Application Security and the founder of We Hack Purple , an online learning academy, community and podcast that revolves around teaching everyone to create secure software. Janca has been coding and working in IT for more than twenty five years, writing software, leading communities and founding companies, all while putting security at the forefront of her career. She is an award-winning public speaker, active blogger and streamer, and has delivered hundreds of talks and training on six continents.

"We've been admiring Tanya's work with the security community for a long time. She has a deep understanding of the challenges that modern Appsec teams face and the industry-wide need to train new and diverse talent. The community she's created with We Hack Purple is an ideal pairing to build a community of Appsec, security engineers, and developers. We can't wait to collaborate on building secure software without slowing down development and developing the next generation of security engineers," said Isaac Evans, Founder and CEO at Semgrep.

Janca said, "I am ecstatic to join the Semgrep team and community! Not only are their products truly innovative, but they are easy to use and adopt as part of any SDLC. I'm looking forward to being able to teach and share with not only Semgrep's community, but with the entire world of developers and security folks alike!"

About Semgrep

Semgrep is an open-source platform for scanning code for security, reliability, & other issues. Semgrep's mission is to profoundly improve software security and reliability by bringing world-class security tools to engineers—software and security alike. It's Semgrep's conviction that the security process must enable rapid software development, instead of hindering it. Semgrep is funded by Felicis Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, and has become an essential safeguard for code at customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, and more.

