Festool Unveils Breakthrough Cordless Table Saw: Power and Precision Anywhere, For Every Project

Premium Tool Manufacturer Redefines Versatility with an Exciting Line-up of New Solutions for Unparalleled Performance on Any Job, at Any Site

LEBANON, Ind., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, today announced a new range of offerings designed to tackle everything, anywhere. Available beginning September 6, 2023, the CSC SYS 50 Cordless Table Saw, TSV 60 K Track Saw, CXS 18 Cordless Drill, TXS 18 Cordless Drill, CXS 12 Cordless Drill, RSC 18 Cordless Reciprocating Saw, CT 25 Mobile Dust Extractor and Systainer ToolBag offer innovative solutions for professional tradespeople seeking powerful tools to tackle any job.

"At Festool, we take pride in continually answering the call for innovative solutions that evolve with professionals' needs, no matter the task or the site," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "The CSC SYS 50 Cordless Table Saw represents this philosophy perfectly. This compact companion is engineered to deliver versatility and precision, regardless of your work environment. It's a workshop on-the-go, delivering corded performance without the cord. The CSC SYS 50 is redefining what's possible in portability and precision, empowering professionals to experience shop precision and performance on the jobsite."

Starting September 6, 2023, the CSC SYS 50 (576821) will be available starting at $1,499.00, TSV 60 K (576735) will be available starting at $999.00, CXS 18 (576887) & TXS 18 (576901) will be available starting at $249.00, CXS 12 (576868) will be available starting at $299.00, RSC 18 (576950) will be available starting at $369.00, CT 25 Mobile Dust Extractor (577533) will be available starting at $485.00, Systainer ToolBag (577501) will be available for $199.00 and Brad Point Drill Bit Set (577483) will be available for $99.00. For more information, visit festoolusa.com/festool2023 .

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com .

