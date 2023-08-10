Celebrate National Spoil Your Dog Day With Dr. Marty Pets™ Nature's Blend Essential Wellness Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

Freeze-dried Raw Dog Food, Crafted to Provide Biologically Balanced Nutrition, Promoting Youthful Energy and a Vibrant, Healthy Lifespan For Your Canine

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August 10th is National Spoil Your Dog Day, a perfect opportunity to shower your furry friends with extra love and attention. One of the most effective ways to spoil your dog and support their healthy, happy life is by providing them with proper nutrition. A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining health, vitality, and overall happiness.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients.

Renowned in the field of veterinary medicine, Dr. Marty Goldstein recommends Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend , a premium freeze-dried raw dog food precisely formulated to support your canine's well-being. Nature's Blend contains a savory blend of high-quality meats, such as turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and beef liver, serving as an abundant protein source vital for your dog's optimal health. This all-in-one blend is designed to help promote your dog's vitality and youthful mobility. By treating your dog to the nutritious goodness of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend, you can spoil them in the best possible way by supporting their healthy build, easy-moving joints, and full, happy life — no matter their age.*

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with protein-rich meats, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits. These ingredients work together to seamlessly support your dog's healthy and happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is gently freeze-dried which preserves the essential nutrients your dog needs such as omega-3, vitamin A, iron, leucine, crude protein, fiber, fat, and calcium. This premium freeze-dried raw dog food is also free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients, unlike many other dog foods on the market. By providing your dog with the nutrient-rich Nature's Blend, you're helping promote your dog's overall well-being and supporting its youthful, happy life.*

Key Ingredients of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend

Meats: Turkey , Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart,

Superfoods: Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed

Greens: Spinach, Dried Kelp, Broccoli, and Kale

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95. They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping) and if you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Suggested Use of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it right away.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine 2 parts of Nature's Blend with 1 part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for 3 minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your pet.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit www.drmartypets.com and follow @Drmartypets on Instagram .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian that helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health and longevity of thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

