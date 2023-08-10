Curaleaf's Select™ Brand Expands Product Offerings With Launch of Select Liquid Diamonds

Select's new premium oil is formulated with liquified THCA "diamonds" and strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes for an elevated experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that its Select brand has expanded its product offerings with the launch of Select Liquid Diamonds, an elevated edition of Select's premium oil utilizing liquified THCA "diamonds." The high potency oil combines clean flavor with crisp terpene profiles and is now available at all Curaleaf retail locations in Florida.

Select Liquid Diamonds (PRNewswire)

Select's latest offering was developed for terpene aficionados and concentrate lovers utilizing a highly refined proprietary process and water-based extraction technology. Select Liquid Diamonds are made with liquified THCA crystalline and strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver an extra boost of potency. THCA crystals, also known as Liquid Diamonds, form throughout the extraction process which removes all plant material so that only crystalized cannabinoids remain. At launch, three strains will be available in 0.5g cartridges including White Runtz (Indica), Apple Fritter (Sativa) and Pink Lemons (Hybrid).

"The launch of Select Liquid Diamonds exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality cannabis products that serve the increasingly sophisticated needs of our patients and customers," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We are proud to bring this product to the Florida medical market first, as we remain focused on providing best-in-class cannabis products and service to the state's growing body of medical patients."

Select Liquid Diamonds joins Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Select Essentials and Select Live Rosin as the latest addition to the brand's premium suite of potent and flavorful cannabis oils. The launch of Select Liquid Diamonds follows the national rebrand of Select and subsequent launch of Select Briq in July 2023 which made Company history as its most successful product launch to date, hitting $1 million in retail sales in less than two weeks.

Select Liquid Diamonds are now available at all Curaleaf retail locations in Florida. To learn more about Select's product portfolio, state-by-state product availability, or to find a dispensary that carries Select near you, please visit www.selectelevated.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

