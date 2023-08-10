Oconee Financial Corporation (OSBK) Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2023, was $1,018,744 or $1.14 per common share. This compares to $1,229,477 or $1.37 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 17.2%. The decrease in net earnings for the second quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease in non-interest income of $917,000 and an increase of non-interest expense of $555,000 over the same period of 2022, offset by an increase in net interest income of $1,200,000 compared to the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a reduction of $650,000 in SBA loan related income. $327,000 of the increase in non-interest expense was expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal"). The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1,016,000, interest income on investments of $719,000, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $284,000. Second quarter of 2022 also included an after tax gain on sale of bank premises of $167,000.

Unaudited net income, YTD as of June 30, 2023, was $2,146,427, or $2.39 per common share. This compares to $1,819,853 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 17.9% in net earnings YTD as of June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. YTD earnings for 2023 also includes after tax project expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $325,000.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, were $526.2 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%. Total loans were $297.7 million and total deposits were $463.5 million as of June 30, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, total loans increased 0.73% and total deposits decreased 6.3% versus December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits. Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $40.79 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, as well as improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted, "We were pleased with the second quarter results for 2023. These results, in comparison to second quarter results of 2022, show that we continue to successfully navigate a challenging interest rate environment. We continue to see good loan production and credit quality remains very sound.

During second quarter, we expanded into the Central Georgia market with the opening of our Macon financial center. During the second quarter, we also commenced an offering of common stock in conjunction with our acquisition of Elberton Federal. The offering was oversubscribed and raised $4.3 million."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County. In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















6/30/2023

12/31/2022







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 32,777,631

$ 51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 160,056,235

159,640,457



Other investment 820,800

285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale 3,553,962

140,409

















Loans, net of unearned income 302,025,228

300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss (4,285,437)

(4,549,357)





Loans, net 297,739,790

295,581,285

















Premises and equipment 8,065,484

8,000,576



Other assets 23,207,841

21,669,411





Total Assets $ 526,221,743

$ 536,747,654













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 463,562,464

$ 494,869,684



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 13,000,000

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,830,368

9,818,393



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,258,211

2,976,386





Total Liabilities 489,651,043

507,664,463















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,796,746

1,795,900



Restricted Stock (72,695)

(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,192,523

4,176,342



Stock Subscription 3,765,147

--



Retained earnings 38,149,166

36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives (11,260,187)

(13,610,285)





Total Stockholder's Equity 36,570,699

29,083,191



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 526,221,743

$ 536,747,654



















Book Value Per Share $ 40.79

$ 32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















6/30/2023

6/30/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 4,349,798

$ 3,333,559



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 189,543

192,939





Treasuries & Agencies 1,045,674

323,493





Corporate 94,766

94,766



Federal funds sold & other 373,890

89,475







6,053,670

4,034,232















Interest Expense:









Deposits 836,212

158,246



Other 274,943

155,987



Total Interest Expense 1,111,156

314,233



















Net interest income 4,942,515

3,719,999















Provision for loan losses 26,143

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 4,916,371

3,719,999















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 159,831

160,443



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets --

218,227



Securities gains (losses), net --

--



Mortgage banking income 234,534

238,374



SBA loan related income 62,807

712,838



Commissions on investment sales 35,711

37,890



Other 368,743

411,082



Total noninterest income 861,625

1,778,854















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,572,099

2,262,774



Occupancy 318,276

305,094



Other operating 1,554,430

1,321,550



Total noninterest expense 4,444,805

3,889,418



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,333,192

1,609,435















Provision for income taxes 314,448

379,959



















Net Income $ 1,018,744

$ 1,229,477



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,497

896,074





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 897,245

896,823





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14

$ 1.37

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















6/30/2023

6/30/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 8,308,525

$ 6,623,582



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 379,224

387,964





Treasuries & Agencies 2,049,575

625,557





Corporate 189,531

189,740



Federal funds sold & other 679,548

127,129







11,606,403

7,953,972















Interest Expense:









Deposits 1,354,768

329,127



Other 470,035

311,974



Total Interest Expense 1,824,803

641,101



















Net interest income 9,781,600

7,312,871















Provision for loan losses 26,143

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 9,755,457

7,312,871















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 321,618

323,389



Loss on Sale of Assets 3,900

218,227



Securities gains (losses), net --

--



Mortgage banking income 372,519

616,875



SBA loan related income 511,747

815,364



Commissions on investment sales 60,792

61,635



Other 764,817

812,152



Total noninterest income 2,035,392

2,847,642















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 5,176,883

4,562,970



Occupancy 619,366

608,000



Other operating 3,148,463

2,617,969



Total noninterest expense 8,944,711

7,788,939



















Income before provision for income taxes 2,846,139

2,371,574















Provision for income taxes 699,712

551,721



















Net Income $ 2,146,427

$ 1,819,853



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,497

896,074





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 897,245

896,823





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.39

$ 2.03

