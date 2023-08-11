Patriot Receives Best Emerging Company Award at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Australia

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has received the 2023 Best Emerging Company Award at the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie, Australia.

Blair Way, CEO, President and Director, Patriot Battery Metals Accepts Best Emerging Company Award at Diggers & Dealers 2023. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

PMET Wins Emerging Company of the Year at Diggers and Dealers

Blair Way, Patriot's President and CEO comments, "This award acknowledges the tremendous effort of our entire team and their unwavering dedication. In very short order since our discovery hole in 2021 we have confirmed the Corvette Lithium Project in Quebec as the largest hard rock lithium discovery in the Americas and the eight largest in the world. This is a fantastic accomplishment that was validated by our recently announced maiden resource estimate. However, we are just getting started, as less than five kilometres have been drilled thus far over the property's district scale 50-kilometre trend. We are well funded now to execute on a much more extensive drill program."

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 (at a cut-off of 0.40% Li2O) and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

For further information, visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

