IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Like people around the world, I watched in shock as the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history devastated Maui last week. I worried about the safety of our valued team members, our customers and the community.

Allied Universal (PRNewswire)

Allied Universal Mourns Loss of Security Professional in Maui Wildfires, Several Others Unaccounted For

My worries were realized. The Allied Universal team lost a security professional in the fire. Several others remain unaccounted for.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Allied Universal security professional whose life was lost in the fire near Lahaina. And, we remain hopeful that those who are unaccounted for are safe and will be located soon.

We've opened our Maui office as shelter to employees who lost their homes or are unable to access them. We are working to get much-needed supplies, grief counseling and additional support to our team members and others.

We continue serving our clients on Maui where it is safe to do so, including Kahului Airport. I commend our team members who lost loved ones and their homes but continue working to ensure the safety of people and property.

Allied Universal's top priority is safety – the safety of our team members and the communities we serve. Our thoughts go out to the victims, the survivors, their loved ones, the 29 customers we serve on Maui, the island's community and the entire state of Hawaii."

-- Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Universal