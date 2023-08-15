Cilantro Taco Grill Partners with Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, and Fransmart to Accelerate National Franchise Growth

Authentic Mexican fast casual concept with 15 locations throughout Chicago enlists two heavy-hitters to bring Cilantro to the nation's top 100 largest markets

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cilantro Taco Grill, the Mexican immigrant-founded fast casual restaurant with more than 15 locations throughout Chicago, has partnered with new investment partners to fuel the brand's franchise growth. Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) and Fransmart, the global leaders in franchise development will grow what they believe is the next generation of Mexican fast casual concepts to more than 1,000 units worldwide over the next 10 years, with initial efforts focused on the nation's top 100 largest markets.

"I invested in Cilantro because I was inspired by Temoc and Gerardo Morfin's stories of struggle and stride for a slice of the American pie," said Perez. "I relate to those with an underdog mentality because I am also a person who fights and works hard for the American Dream."

"Armando and I had been searching to find a Latin-owned restaurant with an incredible business model that we could help grow when we were introduced to Cilantro Taco Grill," said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. "What Temoc and his family have built is not only the American dream, it's a franchisee's dream – just look at their FDD. Their stores averaged $1.4 million and $1,180 per square foot. Those numbers are huge. This is the next generation of Mexican food franchises."

Cilantro Taco Grill was founded in 2013 by Temoc Morfin, who was inspired to bring the family's treasured flavors and recipes to the masses by his father, 'Don Javi' Morfin. The family's patriarch, his wife and 11 children immigrated to the USA despite all the dangers of travel, weather elements, and language barriers. The brand has been thriving since the first location opened in 2013, expanding to 15 total locations in the competitive Chicagoland market.

"We started the restaurant as a tribute to the dedication and love my father had for us and for food," said Temoc Morfin, founder of Cilantro Taco Grill. "We started with recipes and flavors we've loved since we were kids and have built a brand that our customers trust as a source of authentic Mexican flavors. We know franchisees will love being a part of the family too, as we've worked tirelessly to build a business model that's replicable and scalable in any major market."

Cilantro Taco Grill is currently vetting qualified multi-unit owners to bring the authentic Mexican brand to their local market. Ideal franchisees have prior franchise experience and a passion for serving the classic, craveable flavors of Jalisco. Franchisees receive expert training and guidance from the Cilantro Taco Grill team, in addition to a high-end tech stack that features digital menu boards and a highly popular rewards program. Cilantro Taco Grill also features multiple revenue streams for franchisees with a popular catering program and bottles of their ultra-popular house salsa consistently flying off shelves.

Interested franchisees may submit inquiries and applications online at www.fransmart.com/cilantro-taco-grill.

About Cilantro Taco Grill

Cilantro Taco Grill's story begins with 'Don Javi' Morfin, who immigrated from Guadalajara, Jalisco to Chicago with his wife, Alicia, and 11 children. His son, Temoc Morfin, Cilantro Taco Grill's founder, realized that sharing his ancestors' recipes, flavors, and spices through culinary arts was his true passion. And this way, he would be able to contribute to creating jobs and help others to be successful. Thanks to the collaborative effort of Temoc's family, Cilantro Taco Grill was born as a fast-casual restaurant fueled by the authentic flavors of Mexico, the heart of Don Javi, and the vision of Temoc.

The first Cilantro Taco Grill opened in 2013 in the Stone Park neighborhood of Chicago. Since then, the Morfin family has opened 15 total locations across the greater Chicagoland area. The brand focuses on authentic Mexican recipes that showcase the flavors they brought with them from the heart of Jalisco. The brand's exceptional unit economics and advanced tech-stack attracted the attention of Grammy Award winner Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), who's partnered with Fransmart's CEO Dan Rowe to launch the nationwide franchising efforts for the brand. For more information, visit www.cilantrotacogrill.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Greg Avdoian

gavdoian@fishmanpr.com

Cilantro Taco Grill, the Mexican immigrant-founded fast casual restaurant with more than 15 locations throughout Chicago, has partnered with new investment partners to fuel the brand’s franchise growth. Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) and Fransmart, the global leaders in franchise development will grow what they believe is the next generation of Mexican fast casual concepts to more than 1,000 units worldwide over the next 10 years. (PRNewswire)

Chicago-based Cilantro Taco Grill is a 15-unit Mexican immigrant-founded fast casual restaurant chain. Cilantro Taco Grill’s story began with ‘Don Javi’ Morfin, who immigrated from Guadalajara, Jalisco to Chicago with his wife and 11 children. One of those children, Temoc Morfin, founded Cilantro Taco Grill out of his passion for uplifting his community and celebrating his culture. The first location opened in 2013. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fransmart