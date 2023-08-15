Mondrian Ibiza Preview Season Kicks Off in Cala Llonga

An eight-week preseason offers guests a preview of the beauty and buzz to come from the iconic hotel brand's debut in Spain.

IBIZA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An entirely new expression of the White Island's culture and energy opens today as Mondrian Ibiza launches an 8-week preview in Cala Llonga. The global hotel brand is welcoming guests for this brief period ahead of its highly-anticipated 2024 opening. Mondrian's introduction to Spain is innately linked to its brand DNA, which is rooted in art, design and culture. Ibiza is known as a bastion for all three, making the island an ideal location for this new 154-room destination.

The stepped white façade of Mondrian Ibiza is a striking addition to Cala Llonga – widely considered the best natural harbor on the east coast and one of its most idyllic locations, with more than 200 meters of beach. Spanish design studios Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior embraced organic forms in this presentation of Mondrian's signature "modern cultural fairytale." The entrance is immersive - its walls seemingly carved from nature itself, with nooks for modern seating and art. An intimate reception area draws guests in through vivid blue walls and flooring and a reflective gold desk that sit in vibrant contrast the soft, neutral-hued walls. In close proximity to the entrance, Sun & Moon becomes the go-to gathering spot – a day-to-night lounge boasting ample plush seating, artful interiors, and walls of windows that look out onto the shimmering coast.

The light and airy sensibility carries into the spacious guest rooms, each a serene interpretation of the local landscape. Woven headboards and chairs, sculptural lighting, and clean-lined furnishings create an inspired retreat. And many rooms are accented with balconies offering front row seating to a spectacular show of nature. Three onsite pools provide equally captivating views, with generous space to gather, play and bask.

Artwork will be an integral part of the guest experience, as it is in every Mondrian hotel around the world. Gone Rogue – an art curation and consultant collective –thoughtfully selected a collection that draws inspiration from and reflects Ibiza's natural beauty. A piece by artist Lauren Baker entitled "Kissing of the Sun and the Moon" features diamond dust at its center to evoke the sparkle of sunlight across the water, while her white neon "Remnants of Stars" will be the source of light in a bar area, simulating the glow of stars in the night sky. "Ocean View" by Hannah Nijsten depicts just that via an array of blue square hues painted onto glass to elicit a sense of floating. Additionally, Gone Rogue will curate a rolling exhibition space in the lobby dedicated to exploring and showcasing the work of local artists.

Mondrian Ibiza is sure to become a mainstay of island culture, positioned at the epicenter of high-profile moments that connect like-minded, forward-thinking individuals. A lineup of gastronomic destinations, unique to this Mondrian location, will play their part in fostering this community and exciting guests:

Sun & Moon: An all-day destination bar, serving everything from coffee and light bites during the day to refreshing cocktails well into the evening – surrounded by unmatched views.

The Perq: Go-to coffee bar for responsibly sourced, direct-trade coffee, teas, fresh fruit smoothies, and juices.

NIKO: (opening in 2024) Understated and modern Japanese restaurant defined by premium ingredients, exceptional presentation, and a luxurious ambiance.

Alongside Mondrian, Hyde Ibiza will also open its doors for a limited preview. This 401-room, two-tower property from the music-inspired, boho-chic hospitality brand offers the curated-pool scene, and festival-like programming for which Hyde is known. Bungalow is a lively, spirited pool bar where the vibe is as glamorous as it is comfortable, while Hyde Beach will boast an electric atmosphere featuring sessions from the most enticing DJs on the international scene. From noon to night, Cuyo will deliver a fresh menu of humble, yet vibrant ocean-to-table food infused with Mexican flavors in a space where barefoot luxury and relaxed refinement reign supreme. Guests of Mondrian and Hyde are able to enjoy entertainment and dining across both properties.

MONDRIAN IBIZA ADDRESS Calle Atalaya, 20. Cala Llonga, Ibiza BOOKINGS mondrianibiza.com OPENING PROMOTION Be among the first to experience Mondrian Ibiza with the new hotel's preview offer, valid through September 30th. - Up to 25% off room reservations - 50 euro daily restaurant and bar credit - Complimentary daily breakfast per person Reserve your stay by August 31, 2023. https://book.ennismore.com/hotels/mondrian/ibiza/offers/preview-season-offer

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with over 100 operating properties and a further 140+ in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With eleven properties in Hong Kong, Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Ibiza and Seoul, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Bordeaux, Australia's Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

