Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Announces Leadership Updates

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated (HICV), an international vacation ownership company, today announced a slate of senior leadership additions and promotions. On the heels of its recent acquisition of Royal Resorts in Mexico, expansion of its flagship with The Residences at Orange Lake Resort, and establishment of the HICV India Competency Center, the company has expanded its leadership team to prepare for scalable, future growth.

"Our company has entered into a new stage of rapid, international growth, and the true measure of our success lies in the caliber of our leadership," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at HICV. "While our mission to be the most loved brand in family travel has not changed, we are in an ever-evolving business landscape that requires experienced, nimble and innovative leaders. We are confident that these leaders have the knowledge, expertise and strategic acumen to elevate our company to new heights."

Linda Beltran joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Communications, bringing with her over 30 years of proven leadership in the corporate communications and media relations, developing award-winning campaigns and securing top-tier national and international media coverage. Leading the company's corporate communications team, Linda now oversees all internal communications, cultivates company pride and brand awareness through public relations, and manages the company's corporate social responsibility program.





Beth Womersley joined HICV as Vice President of Internal Audit, where she will guide the Internal Audit team to ensure the efficiency, compliance, and alignment of internal controls and processes within the company's overarching growth objectives. With over 25 years of experience in building and leading internal audit teams, Beth's expertise is complemented by her tenure as a member of the Board of Governors for the Institute of Internal Auditors. Additionally, Beth is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA).





Sven Scheffler has been promoted to Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), where he will now lead the company's FP&A team. At the helm of forecasting, budgeting, and strategic initiatives across all areas of the business, Sven will further strengthen the company's financial operations. Sven brings over two decades of extensive experience in FP&A to this role, and his remarkable proficiency and knowledge have established him as a trusted leader and partner within the organization since joining in 2021.

